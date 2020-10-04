 Skip to main content
How has your school district responded to new COVID guidelines?
How has your school district responded to new COVID guidelines?

School districts across North Iowa this week adjusted their COVID-19 policies in response to the state loosening its quarantine and mask guidelines.

The state is no longer requiring a 14-day quarantine for students and teachers who come in contact with a positive case as long as both people are wearing masks at the time the contact occurred.

The guidance from the state actually contradicts CDC guidelines that recommend anyone who comes in contact with a positive case go into a 14-day quarantine, regardless of mask-wearing.

Nevertheless, schools around North Iowa that didn't originally require masks are changing their positions.

Here's a look at what some of these schools are doing moving forward.

Mason City

Although Mason City schools already require face masks for all students and faculty within its buildings, Superintendent Dave Versteeg said at the weekly press conference on Wednesday that the district may reconsider what types of masks are allowed.

Mason City Public Health Press Conference with Schickel, Versteeg and Hanft

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, Mason City Community School District Superintendent Dave Versteeg and CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss recent COVID guideline changes from the state and how those will impact the local level.

CDC guidance says that certain masks, such as face shields and gaiters, would not eliminate students from quarantining. The district will consider making sure all people within the district are wearing cloth face masks.

"I think it’s just a lot of motivation to wear a cloth mask now since that is going to be an indicator," Versteeg said.

West Hancock

After a 90-minute debate, the West Hancock Board of Directors made masks mandatory for the middle school and high school.

B2S WH 4

The front entrance of West Hancock High School.

Jennifer Weiland is a parent of three students in the district and asked board members at the meeting to consider making masks required at all grade levels.

"As a person who works in health care, I wear a mask every day," Weiland said. "Do I enjoy it? No. Do you get used to it? Yes. Masking is one piece of the puzzle. The social distancing is a piece. It all works together." 

The district posted additional guidelines on its Facebook page. There is no mandate for masks at the elementary school, but precautions like sanitizing and social distancing are still being enforced. All students and staff, regardless of school, will have to wear a mask when using transportation and in the hallway.

Also new to West Hancock is the requirement of spectators at any event to wear masks if social distancing cannot be adhered to.

Forest City

At a special session of the board of education on Thursday, Forest City made a slight adjustment to its existing policy of requiring face coverings. Students must now use facemasks – gaiters and bandanas no longer suffice.

FCHS 1st Day

Forest City High School students walk out of the building after their first day back in school in August.

And students sitting in the student section – home or away – at any school event must also wear face masks.

Osage

Osage schools is another district that already required face masks for all students and staff since the start of the school year. Superintendent Barb Schwamman says that the new guidelines only reinforce what the district has been doing.

Osage Homecoming -- Girls XC

The Osage High School Girls Cross Country Team is introduced during a Homecoming pep rally last week

The Green Devils have updated their requirements to include wearing masks outdoors at events. For the homecoming football game on Friday, spectators will be required to wear masks.

Central Springs

The Central Springs Community School District held a board meeting at noon on Friday in regards to the new guidelines. Gaiters, face shields and face coverings were all allowed before the meeting, but the board made face masks the only acceptable form of face coverings going forward.

"We're like most other districts around where we are going with a mask required," Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said. "Then we also did the masks for our student sections at indoor events both home and away."

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District held a board meeting on Thursday night regarding the new guidelines.

Garner

A file photo of GHV schools.

"We have been a highly recommended mask school district since the start of the school year," Superintendent Tyler Williams said. "When this new guidance came out, our board wished to get together and have that discussion, which they did last night. Last night they approved mandated masks for grades one through 12."

VIDEO: Newman Catholic marching band's halftime show, Sept. 25

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

