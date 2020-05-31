How does your (new) garden grow?

Those looking for a new outdoor activity to occupy time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic might consider gardening.
Becky Litterer, who owns Becky’s Greenhouse in Dougherty, said she is pleased by the large number of young people coming to her business – which recently opened for the season with social distancing protocols in place – to buy plants and get advice.
“I want them to be successful,” said Litterer, who is also an Iowa State University Extension Master Gardener. “It’s a great hobby.”
Litterer suggests beginning gardeners just plant a small patch during their first season. If you start out with a huge plot, you run the risk of becoming discouraged because of all the work involved such as keeping up with weeding, she said.
Once you have chosen the location and size of the garden, the first thing to do is get the ground ready, according to Litterer.
This spring is a great one for novice gardeners because the soil is “really tilling up quite nicely,” she said.
Sometimes the soil is wet and muddy in May, but this year it is “nice and fluffy,” Litterer said.
Timing is everything when it comes to gardening, according to Litterer.
Although peas, onions, carrots, beets, lettuce, spinach, cabbage and broccoli can be planted in early May and tomatoes and peppers can go in the ground after May 15, she recommends gardeners wait until June 1 to plant vines such as cucumber, squash, watermelon and zucchini to avoid insect damage.
Vine plants also “don’t like cold nights at all,” she said.
Litterer recommends beginning gardeners wait until they have a few years of experience under their belts before trying to grow perennial vegetables such as asparagus and strawberries.
Sweet corn is also too high maintenance for newbies, according to Litterer.
“Critters will come and eat it once it’s mature,” she said.
For those who are looking to plant flowers for the first time, Litterer recommends pansies, marigolds and petunias. She said Impatiens are also easy to care for, but they should not be planted until late May because they don’t do well in cold weather.
Beginners can even try their hand at roses, as long as they are the right kind, according to Litterer. She said Knock Out rose bushes are easy to maintain, but tea roses are extremely difficult to raise in North Iowa.
When it comes to planting, the rule of thumb is to divide the diameter of the seed by one half to determine how deep it should go in the ground, according to Litterer. She said lettuce seeds are extremely small, so they only need a tiny furrow without much dirt to cover them.
One of the first things Litterer asks when people tell her they are planning to take up gardening for the first time is, “What are you going to do about weeds?”
Litterer recommends placing newspaper sheets – newsprint, not glossy pages – between garden rows and put either mulch or leaves, clipped grass or straw on top of the sheets to keep out weeds.
Even if you make rookie mistakes when gardening, “Don’t give up,” Litterer said. “It’s all trial and error. Some things work out and others don’t. Just get out and do it.”
