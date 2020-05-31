How does your (new) garden grow?

Vine plants also “don’t like cold nights at all,” she said.

Litterer recommends beginning gardeners wait until they have a few years of experience under their belts before trying to grow perennial vegetables such as asparagus and strawberries.

Sweet corn is also too high maintenance for newbies, according to Litterer.

“Critters will come and eat it once it’s mature,” she said.

For those who are looking to plant flowers for the first time, Litterer recommends pansies, marigolds and petunias. She said Impatiens are also easy to care for, but they should not be planted until late May because they don’t do well in cold weather.

Beginners can even try their hand at roses, as long as they are the right kind, according to Litterer. She said Knock Out rose bushes are easy to maintain, but tea roses are extremely difficult to raise in North Iowa.

When it comes to planting, the rule of thumb is to divide the diameter of the seed by one half to determine how deep it should go in the ground, according to Litterer. She said lettuce seeds are extremely small, so they only need a tiny furrow without much dirt to cover them.