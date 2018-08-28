FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota | Brendan Otto was determined to make his first visit to the Minnesota State Fair memorable.
And he succeeded.
“I’m glad it happened, and I’m very happy with the results,” he said.
On Friday, Otto, 37, of Mason City proposed to his girlfriend, Ilsa Burke, 34, in line at a popular cheese curds stand in front of her family and dozens — if not, hundreds — of strangers at the Great Minnesota Get-Together in Falcon Heights after weeks of research.
“I thought he had maybe dropped something, and when I realized he was proposing, I was like, ‘Are you proposing to me right now?’” Burke said. “I was just not expecting that.”
Burke, a Minneapolis native who now lives and works in Mason City, said she’s been attending the Minnesota State Fair with her family for nearly 30 years, so she was looking forward to sharing the experience with Otto this year.
She said although Otto became excited about the trip, too, she had no inkling he was going to pop the question.
“We’ve been kind of talking about the concept of getting married before the end of the year, so I guess I knew it was coming at some point but my mind wasn’t like, ‘It’s going to happen here,’” she said. “I was just at the State Fair with my family.”
But for Otto, it was “perfect timing” to propose at the State Fair because he had recently purchased an engagement ring for Burke.
“I kind of copied my dad,” he said.
Otto said his parents, Pat and Steve Otto of Mason City, got engaged at the Iowa State Fair decades ago.
Proposing in the cheese curd line, however, wasn’t an idea taken from his dad.
“I was definitely going for not necessarily romantic but memorable and unique, and I think that was accomplished,” Otto said.
He said he had planned on proposing while waiting in line for cheese curds, but because the employees were so efficient, it forced him to drop down to one knee and start singing a four-line song he’d written for the occasion quickly in front of the stand.
“I was super nervous,” Otto said. “I’m a musician, and I play in front of people all the time, but this was a whole ‘nother ball game.”
After the proposal, which was captured with video by Burke’s sister who was aware of Otto’s plan, the couple received cheers and applause from those waiting out the rain in the crowded food building.
The couple, which met online more than a year ago, plans on getting married in December in Mason City.
In the meantime, there may be a return trip to the Minnesota State Fair in Otto and Burke’s near future so they can take in food and fun they were unable to last weekend.
“There’s just so much left to see,” Burke said.
And if not again this year, Otto said he looks forward to joining Burke’s family in the years to come.
“I could easily make it an annual tradition to go up there,” he said.
