How and where to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Mason City, Cerro Gordo County

The process of making COVID-19 vaccines available to the public has been a complicated process with frequently moving and changing parts.

Here's a roundup of current sign-up and assistance options for COVID-19 vaccines in Mason City, all in one spot.

Vaccine rollout in Iowa is currently in phase 1b, which includes individuals age 65 and older, individuals with disabilities and certain groups of essential workers. Phase 1b tiers are outlined by Iowa Department of Public Health here.

CG Public Health: CG Public Health is using its CodeRED Alert System to inform the public as vaccination sign-up times become available. Instructions, including sign-up time, as well as a link and phone number, are provided in the alert. Learn more here.