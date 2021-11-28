Housing shortages cause difficulties for economic development in North Iowa

If you've attended a recent city council meeting in Clear Lake, you may have a good idea of the need for housing in local communities.

"Housing is a crucial project for us," council member Bennett Smith said. "This (housing) is the number one need in a lot of communities."

"The city obviously has an objective to maintain or grow its current population," Scott Flory, Clear Lake City Administrator, said. "Housing stock plays a vital role to the end."

This need for housing was also recognized by city officials in Mason City, who saw housing becoming a major need in the community.

"Housing has always been an issue, and Mason City is no different," Aaron Burnett, the Mason City City Administrator, said.

This was an issue Chad Schreck, the president and CEO of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation (EDC), became involved in a few years ago. Schreck and the rest of the North Iowa Corridor saw the lack of housing as a major hindrance to not just population growth, but economic growth in the area.

"For us, we wanted to avoid (delving into housing projects)," Schreck said. "But we kept working with businesses and people identified [housing] as a serious need."

When looking at the numbers, that need is clear.

In a 2021 United States Postal Service study of vacant homes in the Mason City area, second-quarter vacancy numbers were reported to be as low as 5.78% within the city, and as low as 2.57% on the outskirts of the city.

Those numbers are also not representative of the true vacancy number in the city, according to Burnett.

"Take this (the report) with a grain of salt as it lumps all properties of all types together," Burnett said. "Places can also go vacant for several reasons... so not every vacancy is ready for occupancy, nor is every vacancy blighted."

These housing shortages aren't just problems being experienced by North Iowa communities, as across the country people are struggling to find places to live.

According to a study conducted by realty group Freddie Mac, the United States has a housing deficit of 3.8 million, which is a 52% stock deficit increase since 2018.

The numbers aren't better for rental properties across the country either. According to census data from the third quarter of 2021, rental-property vacancy across the country is currently at 5.8%. Those numbers are .6% lower than data from the third quarter of 2020.

To get ahead of the issue, North Iowa Corridor and the city of Mason City teamed up to conduct an extensive study on how to address housing needs in the community.

According to Burnett, the study was conducted in part by examining census data, looking at survey results, hosting workshops with community members, and talking with local employers.

While the results of the study haven't been released yet, Burnett said that the early takeaway was that the community is in need of a variety of different housing options. Burnett specifically pointed to needs in the middle-income market, and multi-family housing.

According to Burnett, when there are limited housing options to offer, it makes it more difficult to attract new people to the community.

And as a result, local businesses are having a difficult time attracting talent from outside of the community, as many of them can't find a place to live.

"The reality is, if someone can’t find the housing they want … sometimes they just choose to live somewhere else," Burnett said. "They can't picture themselves in the community."

“When [human resources] people cite housing as a barrier to entry for employment, that’s a problem," Burnett said.

While housing is an ongoing need, Mason City and Clear Lake are already tackling the issue with a bevy of ongoing projects in the works.

Mason City also continues to try to attract more developers to the area by offering as much state and federal funding as possible.

The recently finished River Apartments from Talon Development were a massive success according to Burnett, and a second apartment complex from Talon featuring over 100 units is set to begin construction in 2022.

"We're doing something right," Burnett said. "It’s not going away, but I’m happy about the progress we’ve made so far.”

Schreck described the housing situation in Clear Lake as "unique" for the people who live there because many of the homes in the area are bought as vacation homes or vacation rentals.

"Because of the lake you start to see some inflation," Schreck said. "That makes it hard for your everyday workforce, because a lot of those houses get bought for recreation purposes."

So in Clear Lake, the city is working on multiple housing subdivision projects that are currently in different phases of construction. The city is also assisting with an upper-story downtown rental conversion at 2 North Fourth Street.

Flory added that the city offers grant applications and funding assistance to potential developers in an effort to bring more projects to the community.

Though officials acknowledge housing issues won't be solved overnight, working toward a solution is a focal point of future development in North Iowa.

"We've got a long way to go," Burnett said. "But, we're making some great progress."

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

