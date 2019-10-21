Grandstay Hotel will anchor Clear Lake’s multi-million dollar hotel, conference center and restaurant development east of Interstate 35.
That’s what City Administrator Scott Flory announced Monday evening before the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a development agreement with WillowStream LLC.
He also announced the developer is working with Jethro’s BBQ to open its first location outside the Des Moines area as part of the project.
The agreement is the result of weeks — if not months — of work between Clear Lake and WillowStream LLC, a developer interested in building a $16 million hotel, conference center and restaurant on 5.8 acres in the Courtway Park Subdivision, where Andrews Prestressed Concrete once stood.
The Courtway Park Subdivision, which is owned by TDFUEL LLC, or Lorri and Todd Hall of Sheffield, comprises 11 lots, two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
The development agreement includes the construction of a 75-room mid- to upper-midscale hotel, an 8,500-square-foot conference/meeting/event center, and a 5,000-square-foot restaurant in the southwest corner of the Courtway Park Subdivision. It’d employ no less than 25 full-time equivalent jobs.
Construction will begin no later than Nov. 28, after Clear Lake has approved construction plans and received documentation, such as a letter of commitment from a bank or other lending institution, that WillowStream LLC has firm financial commitments to complete the minimum improvements.
The minimum improvements would be substantially completed by Nov. 1, 2020, the development agreement states.
In August, the City Council approved a letter of intent with WillowStream LLC, enabling the parties to take the necessary steps to formally consider a development agreement.
The letter of intent was signed by Lorri Hall, Todd Hall and David Harchanko, president of Apollo Development LLC based in Monticello, Minnesota, on Aug. 2 on behalf of WillowStream LLC.
Apollo Development was involved in the construction of the AmericInn Hotel & Suites in Osage in 2012, according to its online portfolio.
The Halls, Harchanko and Jon Kennedy, president of Grandstay Hotel & Suites, were in attendance at Monday’s meeting.
Harchanko and Kennedy provided an overview of the project.
Since August, the city’s held a consultation meeting with Cerro Gordo County and Clear Lake Schools, hired Northland Securities to provide municipal bond underwriting services, amended its Clear Lake Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and set a public hearing on an urban renewal economic development loan agreement not exceeding $4 million as outlined in the letter of intent.
Earlier this month, the City Council unanimously approved the resolution expressing intent to enter into a general obligation urban renewal economic development loan agreement and issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $4 million after the public hearing.
Under the development agreement, Clear Lake would offer the WillowStream LLC a not-to-exceed $4 million economic development loan that’d be forgivable after 12 years once the project is completed.
The city would pay for the loan with revenue from new property and sales tax generated by the development as well as other future developments in the subdivision, current and future tax increment financing and its consolidated urban renewal area.
The minimum improvements, and the land, would be subject to a minimum assessment agreement with the city of not less than $4.5 million taxable valuation during years one to four; not less than $5 million taxable valuation during years five to eight; and not less than $5.5 million taxable valuation during eight to 12 years, according to the agreement.
