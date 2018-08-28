Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CLEAR LAKE | Hospice of North Iowa's free youth grief camp, Camp Greentree, is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Camp Tanglefoot in Clear Lake.

Camp Greentree is open to children ages 7 through 14 who have experienced the death of a family member or friend. The camp provides the opportunity to meet others with similar experiences, as well as to gain coping skills. 

Registration is required by Monday, Sept. 17. Due to limited space, previous attendees will be placed on a waiting list to allow new guests to attend.

Register by calling 641-428-6208 or visiting www.hospicenorthiowa.com/camp.

