'Hoping in my lifetime:' Mason City women share experience with Alzheimer's

When Melinda Gasca’s mother, Josephine, started forgetting little things, she attributed it to her getting older.
But when she moved in with her parents in 2015, she noticed her mother’s condition was much worse.
“I didn’t know the full effect until I lived here,” she said. “It was almost a blessing that I moved back home.”
Not only was Gasca’s mother forgetting words, names and medication but she’d also refer to days, people and events from the past as though they were current.
Josephine pleaded with Gasca not to put her in a nursing home, but she was requiring more supervision and care than she or her father could provide.
After she was admitted to the emergency room and treated in the critical care unit for a urinary tract infection and other conditions for a week in April 2016, she was transferred to the IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center in Mason City and prescribed medication for dementia symptoms.
Gasca, who is a certified nursing assistant and rehabilitation services tech at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, visited Josephine at IOOF every day — even the days where her mother didn’t recognize her as her daughter.
She fed her, put her to sleep and anything else she could to make sure she was comfortable.
“It wasn’t that I felt they couldn’t do the job, but this is what I do for a living and this was my mom,” Gasca said. “I didn’t feel anyone could take as good of care as I could. She’s my mom.”
In the weeks, and months, that followed, Josephine’s health deteriorated as the illness progressed to the point where she could no longer remember how to walk or swallow. In August, she was placed in hospice.
Josephine died in September 2016 at 82 years old.
“It was so hard to see her go even though I felt like I had already said goodbye,” Gasca said.
Gasca’s mother is among three relatives of hers that had dementia, a pattern that scares her.
Gasca, who is Hispanic, said she fears she too may end up in a nursing home with some form of dementia.
“There are times, I forget things, and think, ‘Oh my god, I’m 50, what’s going to happen when I’m 60?’ I don’t want to be a burden on anybody … I don’t want to have Alzheimer’s,” she said.
A recent Alzheimer’s Association report estimates 73,000 Iowans will be diagnosed with the disease by 2025, a 10.6% increase from the number of Iowans 65 and older currently living with Alzheimer’s. In 2019, 1,344 Iowans died from Alzheimer’s disease.
The 2021 Facts and Figures report provides national statistics on Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality, costs of care and impact on caregivers.
About 73,000 Iowans are serving as unpaid family caregivers. The total hours of unpaid care provided amounts to 60 million and the value of unpaid care is $995 million, the report states.
The Alzheimer’s Association also released a special report, “Race, Ethnicity and Alzheimer’s in America,” for the first time that examined the perspectives and experiences of Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native and white Americans related to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.
Findings in the report revealed that people of color expect and experience more barriers to dementia care, have less trust in medical research and are less confident that they have access to health professionals who understand their ethnic and racial background and experiences.
According to the report, older Blacks and Hispanics are also disproportionately more likely to have Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and both groups are more likely to have missed diagnoses than older whites.
Darshini Jayawardena’s father, Susantha de Alwis, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease six months after he retired as a career Sri Lankan diplomat.
After he retired, he and Jayawardena’s mother returned to Sri Lanka, and her mother took care of him through his whole journey.
"He was a man who was just always so knowledgeable and quick on his feet and so creative, but the disease impacted him,” said Jayawardena, of Mason City. “That’s the case of so many other patients with the disease, it just changes their whole personality. That was hard to see.”
De Alwis lived with the disease for 12 years, going through all the stages from early to advanced, until he died in December 2008 at 72 years old.
Jayawardena has been involved in the Alzheimer’s Association for more than a decade because of her father, most recently as the North Iowa Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee chair.
She said she participates to raise awareness and money for the Alzheimer's Association and its care, support and research programs, so someday there’s a survivor of Alzheimer’s disease.
“I’m hoping in my lifetime that there will be a cure,” Jayawardena said. “I think they’re getting closer, so that’s why it’s so important to continue to fund research.”
She said in addition to raising money for Alzheimer’s research, it’s equally important that people, especially people of color know there are resources and support available, so they don’t have to feel like they’re experiencing the disease, as patients or caregivers, alone.
Gasca said she’s happy to see that the Alzheimer’s Association has dedicated some of its resources to bridge the racial and ethnic barriers in Alzheimer’s and dementia care.
She got involved with the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an annual event that raises money and awareness for the organization, in 2017 in memory of her mother.
“I will walk until I can no longer walk,” she said.
Since Gasca started participating in the event, she’s raised more than $4,000 for the association, and in 2019, she started her own walking team, MercyOne Rehab West Campus.
She said she has a “good support team of family and friends” who understand how important the cause is to her and have rallied behind her each year.
This year, she hopes to raise $3,000 for the North Iowa event, which is slated to take place on Oct. 9 in Mason City.
Gasca has no doubts that the Alzheimer’s Association will find a cure for the disease, and until it does, she plans to support it as best as she can for her mother, her aunts, her family, her friends, herself and future generations.
“It is rough. I don’t want anybody to go through this,” she said. “I just want to wake up someday and say, ‘We have a cure,’ so long memory units. That would be something.”
For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit www.alz.org.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.