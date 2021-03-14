'Hoping in my lifetime:' Mason City women share experience with Alzheimer's

"He was a man who was just always so knowledgeable and quick on his feet and so creative, but the disease impacted him,” said Jayawardena, of Mason City. “That’s the case of so many other patients with the disease, it just changes their whole personality. That was hard to see.”

De Alwis lived with the disease for 12 years, going through all the stages from early to advanced, until he died in December 2008 at 72 years old.

Jayawardena has been involved in the Alzheimer’s Association for more than a decade because of her father, most recently as the North Iowa Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee chair.

She said she participates to raise awareness and money for the Alzheimer's Association and its care, support and research programs, so someday there’s a survivor of Alzheimer’s disease.

“I’m hoping in my lifetime that there will be a cure,” Jayawardena said. “I think they’re getting closer, so that’s why it’s so important to continue to fund research.”

She said in addition to raising money for Alzheimer’s research, it’s equally important that people, especially people of color know there are resources and support available, so they don’t have to feel like they’re experiencing the disease, as patients or caregivers, alone.