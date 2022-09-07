'Honor the past, embrace the future': MCHS students lead new school-spirit chapter

The new chapter at Mason City High School is student-led.

The MCHS Student Senate is leading others into a new chapter with the Riverhawks mascot while respecting the past. The organization has kicked off its school spirit project by handing out over 700 Riverhawks T-shirts to students.

"This year we decided to give everyone these Riverhawk shirts and just kind of bring unity," said junior Angelina Frank.

In the past, only freshmen and new students received a shirt to share their school spirit. This year, the majority of the student body put their names down to receive new gear.

Giving shirts to the student body is part of the Student Senate's year-long state project. Iowa Association of Student Council's 2022-23 state project theme is "Cultivating Change, Connecting Students."

"This year, we said we need to basically make sure that everybody can show the Riverhawk pride, and having Riverhawk merchandise is a great way to do that," said senior Ben Lorence. "We have been raising funds for that and we bought everybody a shirt."

Community members can support the Student Senate by purchasing a T-shirt for $15. People can send their money to the high school and the shirt will be mailed to them.

MCHS students have shown pride via the shirts during school spirit days, like on Friday before the football team took on Spencer.

"You can see the two stripes, and you're like 'oh, that's a Riverhawks shirt,'" said Lorence. "I'm really proud of our logo. I think it looks great. (The shirts are) a great way to get that out there too."

The Student Senate also is bring back the "House Cup" to help build up Riverhawks pride. The House Cup is a competition between the grade levels, who try to build up as many points through different contests throughout the school year. The last year that the House Cup was awarded was in 2017, says Lorence.

Advisor Laura Grommesh said the House Cup helps celebrate the end of construction and being back in the gym together.

"It's just a nice way to get that (school spirit) back," said Lorence.

Senior Kyra Iles said it is exciting to be a part of leading a new chapter at MCHS. Frank added she has seen a newfound sense of spirit at recent sporting events.

"Last night, we had a home swim meet and there were more students there than I've ever seen before," said Frank. "I don't know if it is from changing the name and the school spirit, but it's nice to see that all come together."

"Losing 'Mohawks' is a struggle for a lot of people, but I think that a great way to deal with that is to put your heart and soul into being a Riverhawk," Lorence said.

While individuals build up their Riverhawks closets, Mohawk gear is still worn to school. Lorence said no one nags anyone for wearing clothing sporting the previous mascot.

"I think it helps with the philosophy that we're not pretending that we weren't the Mohawks," said Grommesh. "As Mr. (Dan) Long and a lot of us say, we honor the past and embrace the future."

"At the root of it, we're still Mason City High School. That's what matters," said Lorence. "It doesn't matter what Mohawks are, it doesn't matter what Riverhawks are. It matters that we're from Mason City and we are representing them correctly."