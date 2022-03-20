Home work takes on new meaning

During the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses in North Iowa were in a weird state of finding a balance between working in office space and working remotely.

Principal Financial Group, one of the premier financial companies in the country, told its Mason City employees in May 2020 that they would start working from home permanently. It was the first domino to fall.

There haven't been many other dominos since.

"Our involvement primarily is trying to facilitate business as they move through this," Mason City's City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. "Over the last two years, it has been an interesting conversation that we have with those businesses, continuing to let them prosper in Mason City."

One business has gone 99.9% remote since the pandemic started back in 2019. It has no plans on returning to its office space on a routine basis anytime soon.

Employees at WebWise Solutions, a website designer business based in Mason City, have been working from home since COVID-19 first hit the country in March 2020.

"We're not a large company, but we probably spend an average of one hour week" at the office, said Adam Frederick, president and co-owner of WebWise Solutions. "We have the occasional client that feels it is important to have the in-person meeting. Otherwise, we have really adapted to working remotely."

Prior to the pandemic, Frederick said, all of the company's work was done in its office in the Brick & Tile Building on 103 E. State St. Working remotely hadn't crossed his mind.

It became a growing conversation when the virus first made headlines in January 2020. Then, Frederick remembered something.

Frederick also is an employee of IBM and has been working remotely in North Iowa for five years, far from IBM's main building in Andover, Mass. Frederick figured WebWise Solution could venture down that avenue as well.

"It was already something I've been very experienced with," he said. "I pushed before for that we can function just as well even if we're not in the office, with some of the tools we have modern day. When everything hit, it really pushed the point."

Turns out, it has been a resounding success.

Frederick said the company has been just as busy with clients searching for the right website design, amongst the other services WebWise Solutions provides.

One additional reason Frederick decided to go remote was the increased market for remote jobs as society has transitioned to a more digital world.

"We've thrived," Frederick said. "A lot of our clients have gotten comfortable meeting online. It has helped them. This way, with these online meetings we have, a person can do as little as 15 to 20 minutes from their home. It saves everyone time."

While the vast majority of WebWise Solutions employees have been working from home, Frederick said they still plan to use their office building on State Street.

It might be for only one hour or two hours, but Frederick knows some clients still prefer the face-to-face meeting.

"We're planning on keeping an office," he said. "I think that's really important for us to have an office so we can meet, we can do that type of stuff. Have that solid representation to our clients that we're here, we're not going anywhere."

Burnett said the city does not require businesses to spend a specific amount of hours in their buildings if a business has decided to make remote work more the standard.

"As you get more people working from home, there is less demand for office space," Burnett said. "The only thing that we require is that there is zoning. There's certain things you can't do from home, because it would be a violation of zoning."

One advantage for the future of remote work could be from MetroNet coming to the area next year.

The fiber-optic internet service, according to Burnett, is in the planning stages of delivering fast and reliable wireless internet to the Mason City area by 2023.

"That will really help those remote workers have whatever speed they really desire," Burnett said. "There's parts of this community that currently don't have service that's really adequate for somebody to school or work from home."

What is the future of working from home?

Burnett says it is a tricky question. He understands the comfort of working from home, but also mentioned that some businesses have preferred throughout the rollercoaster of the pandemic to stay in the office.

More than anything, Burnett pointed to the core difference being age.

"The idea that we'll have a huge, ever-increasing number of people going into remote, I'd be surprised," he said. "There's a million different attitudes on remote work, some of them are generational attitudes."

Frederick stated that even if the pandemic subsides, WebWise Solutions does not plan on going back to 40 hours a week in its office.

He believes remote work is here to stay. And WebWise Solutions has adapted.

"I don't foresee at this point having more office time, to be frank," Frederick said. "For us, it is going to be more of a convenience. It makes it so nice and simple."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

