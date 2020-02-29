Home & Landscaping show draws crowds of DIYers

Bob Mason and his wife, JoAnn, of Mason City, listen to Lad-O-Dreams owner Rick Liskow talk about the finer points of one of the many hot tubs the Rochester, Minnesota, company was selling Saturday at the 2020 North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show in Mason City.
Representatives of White Oaks Cabinets were busy Saturday talking to folks about their many products during the 2020 North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show in Mason City.
Ron Danberry, of Clear Lake, stopped by the Yost Construction booth Saturday during the 2020 North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City to enter the drawing for a Green Mountain Davy Crockett pellet grill.
A potential customer talks to a Spray Seal representative Saturday at the 2020 North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City.
Brandy Bonjour, of Clear Lake, is ready to purchase wine slush mixes from John Eberts, owner of Eberts & Co. on Saturday at the 2020 North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show. The Kenosha, Wisconsin, company sells slush mixes and handmade dip packages, among other items.
The North Iowa 2020 Home & Landscaping Show, at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City, was a popular place to be on Saturday with hundreds of people crowding the isles to get a look at what the over 100 vendors had to offer.
Bernd Wittneben of Bernd's Ponds in Wellsburg, said Saturday that the North Iowa 2020 Home & Landscaping Show has been busy with many people stopping by to talk about backyard ponds and purchase bird feeders and other outdoor landscaping items.
The 29th Annual North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show drew crowds of folks with dreams of new landscaping, garden tractors, roofs and event hot tubs on Saturday.
Over 125 exhibitors showcased their latest in new ideas and products for the home, lawn and garden at the North Iowa Events Center.
There was plenty of swag to go around with exhibitors handing out gum, candy, pens, bags, magazines, hacky sack bags and even windshield cleaners.
You could also find alcohol-based slushes, dips, honey and home made maple syrup, among other foodstuffs.
Regular short seminars were also held throughout the day for those who wanted to learn more about remodeling, gardening, patios and kitchen design.
Bernd's Pond owner Bernd Wittneben said the crowds at the show were better this year than in years past. He said he was already pretty much booked up for the summer with contracting work; he was there to lure business to his shop in Wellsburg.
Ron Danberry, of Clear Lake, was at the show Saturday, filling out an entry slip for the pellet grill giveaway.
"We've got a lot of projects to do," he said.
The show continues 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Admission is $5 for adults, and free for youth 12 and under.