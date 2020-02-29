Home & Landscaping show draws crowds of DIYers
Home & Landscaping show draws crowds of DIYers

The 29th Annual North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show drew crowds of folks with dreams of new landscaping, garden tractors, roofs and event hot tubs on Saturday.

Over 125 exhibitors showcased their latest in new ideas and products for the home, lawn and garden at the North Iowa Events Center.

There was plenty of swag to go around with exhibitors handing out gum, candy, pens, bags, magazines, hacky sack bags and even windshield cleaners.

You could also find alcohol-based slushes, dips, honey and home made maple syrup, among other foodstuffs.

Regular short seminars were also held throughout the day for those who wanted to learn more about remodeling, gardening, patios and kitchen design.

Bernd's Pond owner Bernd Wittneben said the crowds at the show were better this year than in years past. He said he was already pretty much booked up for the summer with contracting work; he was there to lure business to his shop in Wellsburg.

Ron Danberry, of Clear Lake, was at the show Saturday, filling out an entry slip for the pellet grill giveaway.

"We've got a lot of projects to do," he said.

The show continues 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Admission is $5 for adults, and free for youth 12 and under.

Detailed show information can be found at www.northiowahomeshow.com or North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show on Facebook.

2020 MASON CITY HOME SHOW SEMINARS

Friday, February 28

4:30 p.m. - Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

5:30 p.m. - Landscaping for Clean Water and Wildlife Jim Sholly

6:30 p.m. - Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

Saturday, February 29

11 a.m. - Update Your Patio with 20/20 Vision Sandy Vanek

Noon - Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

1:30 p.m. - New Kitchen Trends Jennifer and Lynne Breister

3 p.m. - Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

4 p.m. - Update Your Patio with 20/20 Vision Sandy Vanek

5 p.m. - Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

Sunday, March 1

Noon Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

1 p.m. - New Kitchen Trends Jennifer and Lynne Breister

2 p.m. - Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

