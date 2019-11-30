{{featured_button_text}}

Soggy weather couldn't keep residents from supporting local small businesses in downtown Mason City on Saturday. 

The 10th annual Home for the Holidays, sponsored by Main Street Mason City, had something to offer the whole family. 

Whether it was activities for the kids or great deals for shoppers, the event helped to bring people downtown to kick off the holiday shopping season and give support for Small Business Saturday. 

Activities included Santa letters for soldiers, ornament and craft making, treats and story time at Brick Furniture. 

Children also had the opportunity to enter a contest to light the tree in the Tree Lighting Ceremony in Central Park, which concluded the day with hot chocolate and an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

