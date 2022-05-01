 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church plans blood drive May 3

  • 0
American Red Cross logo

MASON CITY -- There will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in the YMCA gym, 1840 S. Monroe Ave., sponsored by Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, the American Red Cross and the Mason City Family YMCA.

Refreshments will be provided for participants.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or 1 (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News