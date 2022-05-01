Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church plans blood drive May 3

MASON CITY -- There will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in the YMCA gym, 1840 S. Monroe Ave., sponsored by Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, the American Red Cross and the Mason City Family YMCA.
Refreshments will be provided for participants.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or 1 (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com