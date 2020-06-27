Hollywood set designer helps elevate popular Halloween attraction in Clear Lake

In addition to the headstones dotting the yard in front of the tomb, Sherman said there would be a large cemetery located behind it that people will wander through before entering the cornfield maze.

“This is Bob’s trade,” Sherman said. “I have an imagination, but this is his second nature.”

Hummel returned to California Thursday before the project was completed, but he hopes to visit in October to experience the finished product.

“It will be fun when it’s done,” he said.

Currently, the hike takes about 25 minutes, but with the changes, it’ll likely be longer.

Historically, the hike, including its Zombie Apocalypse Paintball bus, has been open on the weekends in October, but Sherman said he’d like to expand its season as a tourist attraction beyond Halloween into the summer and fall in Clear Lake.

While the Haunted Hike won’t be ready to open before the fall this year, he said zombie paintball will be available in July.

“Clear Lake is a tourist town but really there’s not a whole lot of tourist activities,” Sherman said. “This will just offer an option.”