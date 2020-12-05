 Skip to main content
Holiday lights are popping up and they make us smile
Holiday lights are popping up and they make us smile

Holiday lights 2020

A well decorated home on Parkridge Lane on the city's northwest side.

The southeast side of Mason City features a home that went all out this year with holiday lights.

We don't want to give away too much, but suffice to say, you'll want to visit with a thermos of cocoa and plan to hang out for a while.

We've put together a map of holiday lights for print and our website including several pretty remarkable scenes. But we're sure this isn't it; this map is just a starter, mind you, it needs your help to grow.

Interactive Christmas lights map

Know of a good location that you think is worth adding to the map? Now you can by going to the homepage at GlobeGazette.com and clicking on the map.

Projects like these aren't done anywhere else except by your local media.

Christmas lights in Mason City, Clear Lake

WATCH NOW: Cannonball 457 Christmas Light Display

