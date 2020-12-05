Holiday lights are popping up and they make us smile

The southeast side of Mason City features a home that went all out this year with holiday lights.

We don't want to give away too much, but suffice to say, you'll want to visit with a thermos of cocoa and plan to hang out for a while.

We've put together a map of holiday lights for print and our website including several pretty remarkable scenes. But we're sure this isn't it; this map is just a starter, mind you, it needs your help to grow.

Know of a good location that you think is worth adding to the map? Now you can by going to the homepage at GlobeGazette.com and clicking on the map.

And here is something else to consider: Projects like these aren't done anywhere else except by your local media. Support local journalism today and become a member of the Globe Gazette community -- it's just $5 for 5 months: https://globegazette.com/members/join/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.