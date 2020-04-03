Hobby Lobby to temporarily close all stores, furlough employees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hobby Lobby announced Friday it will close all of its stores, furlough nearly all store employees and "a large portion of corporate and distribution employees."

After April 3 at 8 p.m., Hobby Lobby stores will be closed until further notice.

"In order to allow our furloughed employees to take full advantage of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Recovery Rebates provided to eligible employees by the federal government," the release said, "we are ending emergency leave pay and suspending use of Company provided paid time off benefits... in accordance with the requirements outlined in the CARES Act."

Hobby Lobby will maintain medical, dental, life and long-term disability benefits for furloughed employees through at least May 1, 2020. According to the release, it will pay the cost of employee premiums for these benefits for employees while they are furloughed.

