Hitzhusen to Be Inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

Megan Hitzhusen of Cerro Gordo County will be inducted into the 2020 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 23. 86 Iowa counties are participating this year, and 117 inductees have been selected for their "outstanding service and dedication to 4-H."

Two ceremonies will be streamed online to recognize this year's honorees; Hitzhusen will be recognized during the 1:30 p.m. event on Aug. 23. The stream can be found by visiting www.iowa4hfoundation.org the day of the ceremony.

"Megan Hitzhusen has made an impact on Cerro Gordo County 4-H since the beginning of her 4-H journey," a press release said. "From Grimes VIP 4-H member to summer intern to County Youth Coordinator to valued volunteer, Megan is nearly synonymous with 4-H in Cerro Gordo County. She uses her leadership and influence to continue to help the 4-H organization in her community succeed every day!"