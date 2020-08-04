Hitzhusen to Be Inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

Megan Hitzhusen of Cerro Gordo County will be inducted into the 2020 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 23. 86 Iowa counties are participating this year, and 117 inductees have been selected for their "outstanding service and dedication to 4-H."
Two ceremonies will be streamed online to recognize this year's honorees; Hitzhusen will be recognized during the 1:30 p.m. event on Aug. 23. The stream can be found by visiting www.iowa4hfoundation.org the day of the ceremony.
"Megan Hitzhusen has made an impact on Cerro Gordo County 4-H since the beginning of her 4-H journey," a press release said. "From Grimes VIP 4-H member to summer intern to County Youth Coordinator to valued volunteer, Megan is nearly synonymous with 4-H in Cerro Gordo County. She uses her leadership and influence to continue to help the 4-H organization in her community succeed every day!"
Counties select inductees for their exceptional work in contributing to the lives of 4-H members and the overall 4-H program, said Maya Rowe, County Youth Coordinator. Many inductees served as club leaders, youth mentors, fair superintendents or fair board members, Iowa State University Extension county council members, county youth council members, fair judges, financial supporters, chaperones or ISU Extension staff members. The inductees have demonstrated dedication, encouragement, commitment and guidance to Iowa’s 4-H-ers through the years.
“Iowa 4-H volunteers and staff greatly impact our youth and this is one way we can recognize them for their remarkable service and commitment,” said Tillie Good, program manager, Iowa 4-H Youth Development.
The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame was initiated in 2002 to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of 4-H. Information about previous inductees to the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame also is available on the Iowa 4-H Foundation website, organized by year and by county. Visit http://www.iowa4hfoundation.org/ and select “Recognition.”
