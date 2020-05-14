WATCH NOW: Historical footage from 1934 Dillinger robbery of First National Bank

On March 13, 1934, the infamous Dillinger gang robbed the First National Bank in Mason City, Iowa.
The group, which was said by witness accounts to have included John Dillinger, John "Red" Hamilton, "Baby Face" Nelson, Eugene "Eddie" Green, Tommy Carroll, Homer Van Meter, and either Joseph Burns or Red Forsythe, according to the Mason City Public Library. One account reported by the Des Moines Tribune the next day reported the group consisting of six men and one woman.
The consensus is that the group arrived and fled in a dark blue Buick Sedan and made off with approximately $52,000.
One lesser-known fact is that on this day, a cameraman named H.C. Kunkleman had actually been filming at First National Bank that day, just prior to the robbery occurring — the curiosity of onlookers about this new technology had already drawn a crowd, which then became larger after news a robbery was taking place.
Kunkleman stopped filming during the robbery but began anew after the crew took off.
According to former Mason City Library archivist Terry Harrison, Carl Wright, a reporter and witness, described the reactions of people in the robbery's aftermath as "... a state of exhilaration once the danger was over."
Curious about Kunkleman's footage? You can watch it here:
Judge Boynton
Check forger in court
Kitts & Hardy
Kitts trial
DeWayne Frampton
M.A. Pelham portrait IHP
Warren Tilton
Fred Buchner, portrait IHP
Calvin Anderson portrait
Lt. Cletus Stangl, IHP
H. Jack Lien MCPD portrait
Ronald Thielen, MCPD
Jim Fountas, MCPD
Sgt. Pete Hall, IHP
Sgt. Delmar Smith, MCPD
Kenneth Kruggel, MCPD
Harold Thomas, MCPD
Friederich Langen, IHP
MCPD badge #45 for Carey
Wendell Stream, IHP
Chief Stanley McClintock
Al Schloemer portrait
Dennis Wasicek portrait
Sgt. Wendell Stream
Denny Gerdom IHP
Carl Condon IHP
Sally Hamblin dispatcher
Auto theft school
Ron Carpenter, portrait
C.S. Tyler
Roger Brown, IHP
Iowa-Minnesota troopers at border
Iowa-Minnesota troopers at border
Ed Christensen at Sheriff's Office
Ed Christensen at Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Jerry Allen
Police Station cornerstone
Captain Walt Reindl, MCPD
Larry Davis, portrait MCPD
Michael Montgomery, portrait MCPD
New police station
New police station
Sheriff Jerry Allen, portrait
Garvin Ward, portrait
Prince Philip, Wes Greenan
Judge Butler portrait
Auxiliary policemen WWII
Chief Patton
Chief Risacher
Chief Wolf
Jewell, Duane 1971
John Wallace
Kleinow, Eugene
Leo Alstott
Lt. Cletus Stangl, IHP
Patton, EJ 1934
Police and fire chief 1949
Police and Fire depts.
police car
Police dept PB 40
police patrol car
Policecars copy
Policecars
Police roster 1919
Police roster 1920
polslots1.jpg
polslots2.jpg
Ray Oulman
Ray Oulmanold
Risacher
Roll call briefing at old station
Schiffman and squad car
Scott, Greg and Dennis Rye
SL195 Remington shells.jpg
2 boys at Sheriff's Office
SL1017 Old police station when built.jpg
Police station 1930s
Dr. Houlahan fingerprinted
Boy Scouts at station
Blizzard and Highway Patrol
Police with new boats
Buchanan.jpg
Sheriff's convention
Jack Burnette, Highway Patrolman
John Wallace
Ed Christianson portrait
Pierce with kids
John Wallace giving auto instructions
Safety meeting
G-Man BC Coulter
Jack Gordon murderer
Abel's wrecked safe
Risacher and Wolfe in 1939
Sheriff Tim Phalen
Dreher murder suspect
Colwell murder
Rock Falls bank robbery
Allie Allen Murder house
Blanchards Jewelry robbery
Highway patrolman checking brakes
Incendiary pencil demonstration
Incendiary pencil
Policemen taking tests
Soondergaard and Quintard arrested
Soondergaard and Quintard arrested
Soondergaard and Quintard arrested
Soondergaard and Quintard arrested
Robbery at Newberry's
Klipto safe cracked
Ventura bank attempted robbery
Robbery at First Methodist Church
Police map
Glen Wilson
Stork at police station
Thornton robbery footprint
Blackout control center at police station
For he's a good fellow
Sheriff with two boys
Murderer Kaster at Sheriff's Office
Murderer Kaster at Sheriff's Office
Man caught with furs out of season
Frank Brothers arraigned for manslaughter
Man with a gun
Liquor
Vandalized schoolhouse
Capture of escaped convicts
Brake inspection in front of P.D.
Highway Patrolmen with illegal ration books
Peace officer conference training
Patrol by Junior Chamber of Commerce
Attempted jailbreak
Highway patrol and Breenan
Wolfe and Phalen horse race
Wolfe and Phalen horse race
Grand Jury
Police training on arrest
Officials check plans in front of P.D.
Officers find ammunition in car
Police with guns 1945
Sheriff make big haul of liquor
Officer Bruns next to car
Highway patrol with booze
Mrs. Bauer leaves inquest
F.B.I. training session
Richard Pierce Portrait
Highway patrolmen at accident scene
Clear Lake bike accident
Electrocution scene
Highway patrol with loot
Policemen's wives club
Wrecked coupe
Mott murder scene
Police chart
Near drowning
Highway Patrolmen with Eldora escapees
Highway Patrolmen with Eldora escapees
Policemans wives club
Holmes accident
Murder at Blue Ribbon Tavern
Murder at Blue Ribbon Tavern
Reese IHP
Police map
Sidewalk
DeWilde auto robbery
SL33730.jpg
Police with Easter Seal Society
Police convention
Thomas Runyan
Thompson, Gerald 1965
Tommy Carroll
Untitled-2.jpg
Untitled-3
Untitled-4
Verhelst murder case.jpg
Wallbaum
Walskog1
Walskog2.jpg
Zenor police cars
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!