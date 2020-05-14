WATCH NOW: Historical footage from 1934 Dillinger robbery of First National Bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On March 13, 1934, the infamous Dillinger gang robbed the First National Bank in Mason City, Iowa.

The group, which was said by witness accounts to have included John Dillinger, John "Red" Hamilton, "Baby Face" Nelson, Eugene "Eddie" Green, Tommy Carroll, Homer Van Meter, and either Joseph Burns or Red Forsythe, according to the Mason City Public Library. One account reported by the Des Moines Tribune the next day reported the group consisting of six men and one woman.

The consensus is that the group arrived and fled in a dark blue Buick Sedan and made off with approximately $52,000.

One lesser-known fact is that on this day, a cameraman named H.C. Kunkleman had actually been filming at First National Bank that day, just prior to the robbery occurring — the curiosity of onlookers about this new technology had already drawn a crowd, which then became larger after news a robbery was taking place.

Kunkleman stopped filming during the robbery but began anew after the crew took off.