The Historic Park Inn is offering a chance to dine in "Skylight Room"

To dine where no one has dined for decades.

That's what the Historic Park Inn Hotel in downtown Mason City is offering to historians and food aficionados alike.

People now have the opportunity to dine in the Skylight Room of the hotel, which hasn't been used for that specific purpose in decades, according to a press release from the Historic Park Inn.

"Just as in the original restaurant, there are booths on the east and west wall. The original floor tile (left in place during the renovation) reveal the location of the booths. Frank Lloyd Wright designed a buffet for the south wall. Ten years ago, the buffet was carefully reproduced, to the original plans," the release recapped about the room's past.

Per the announcement, the skylights were removed at some point during modernizations and changes to the building but were eventually returned.

As for the reason why the room is opening back up to dining after such an absence, the release explained that staff are seizing on temporary component issues with the 1910 Grille & Kitchen to make the opportunity possible.

