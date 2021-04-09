 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Historic Park Inn is offering a chance to dine in "Skylight Room"
0 comments
alert top story

The Historic Park Inn is offering a chance to dine in "Skylight Room"

{{featured_button_text}}
7 in hotel.jpg

The Historic Park Inn in Mason City.

To dine where no one has dined for decades. 

That's what the Historic Park Inn Hotel in downtown Mason City is offering to historians and food aficionados alike. 

People now have the opportunity to dine in the Skylight Room of the hotel, which hasn't been used for that specific purpose in decades, according to a press release from the Historic Park Inn.

The Historic Park Inn Skylight Room

The Skylight Room of the Historic Park Inn in downtown Mason City. Per a press release, the space hadn't been used as a dining area for decades. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Just as in the original restaurant, there are booths on the east and west wall. The original floor tile (left in place during the renovation) reveal the location of the booths. Frank Lloyd Wright designed a buffet for the south wall. Ten years ago, the buffet was carefully reproduced, to the original plans," the release recapped about the room's past. 

Per the announcement, the skylights were removed at some point during modernizations and changes to the building but were eventually returned.

As for the reason why the room is opening back up to dining after such an absence, the release explained that staff are seizing on temporary component issues with the 1910 Grille & Kitchen to make the opportunity possible.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News