Tales from Elmwood-St. Joseph: Martha Jane Parker, donor of Parker's Woods

Planning for the future benefit of Mason City, Martha Jane (Forsythe) Parker left the gift of recreation opportunities for the citizens of Mason City.

Martha Jane and her daughter Mrs. Bella (Parker) Jackson gifted the 13 acres known as Parker's Woods to the City of Mason City in 1939. The land was to remain in its natural state to highlight the natural beauty of trees, shrubs, and wildflowers. The city accepted the gift and entered into discussion with landscape planners to include bridal paths, picnic tables, tennis courts and softball diamonds in the area.

The National Youth Administration built a rustic limestone shelter on the east section of the park from 1939-1941. In 2014, the park was added to the National Register of Historic Places; two reasons included in this designation was the shelter house and the dedication to keeping the natural state as requested by Martha Parker and Bella Jackson.

The park is located in the northwest section of Mason City between Willow Creek and North Jackson Avenue. Just east of the park, the circus would set up their tents when in Mason City.