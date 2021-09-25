Sunday, Sept. 26: Apple Cider and Donut Day at Kinney Pioneer Museum in Mason City

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Homemade cider is made with a 100-year old apple press, served hot or cold, with homemade donuts. Enjoy special exhibits, demonstrations and an apple product bake sale. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is $7 for adults or $3 for children under 12.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jared McNett
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today