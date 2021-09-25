 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday, Sept. 26: Apple Cider and Donut Day at Kinney Pioneer Museum in Mason City
0 comments
alert top story
Sunday, Sept. 26

Sunday, Sept. 26: Apple Cider and Donut Day at Kinney Pioneer Museum in Mason City

{{featured_button_text}}
Kinney Pioneer Museum Cider and Donut Day 1

Geneva Benson, 8, tries her hand at cranking the apple cider press at Kinney Pioneer Museum's annual Apple Cider and Donut Day in 2014. Geneva was at the museum with her mother, Alyssa Benson, Mason City. 

 JIM REYNOLDS, The Globe Gazette

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Homemade cider is made with a 100-year old apple press, served hot or cold, with homemade donuts. Enjoy special exhibits, demonstrations and an apple product bake sale. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is $7 for adults or $3 for children under 12.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Q&A with CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft about covid

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News