State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum hitting North Iowa this summer

Later this summer, North Iowa residents will have a chance to learn some Iowa history within the confines of a custom-built Winnebago.

According to a press release from the State Historical Society of Iowa, the mobile museum is making its way to Britt from Aug. 6-8, during Hobo Days, with a feature called "Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People & Places."

The release then went on to say that the mobile museum is being "packed with 56 artifacts and videos that explore 13,000 years of Iowa history, from its earliest residents to those who call it home today."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From now through 2023, the release said that the museum will hit all 99 counties in Iowa, which is similar to a trip made from 2017 through 2019.

"Our first statewide tour was an enormous success, and Iowans let us know they wanted this traveling museum to keep rolling with another exhibition," State Historical Society of Iowa Administrator Susan Kloewer said. "We're eager to take this history experience back on the road and to share more stories with Iowans.”