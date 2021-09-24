 Skip to main content
Saturday, Sept. 25: Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery’s History Walk 2021 in Mason City
Saturday, Sept. 25

Saturday, Sept. 25: Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery's History Walk 2021 in Mason City

Gravestone art tour

Many monuments in Elmwood-St. Joseph are adorned with interesting artwork.

 Lisa Grouette

Head to the cemetery at 2:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. for this annual walk whose latest theme is “Gaining Momentum: Building Our Future.” Those on the tour will learn about wipers, educators, wheelers, progressive reformers and veterans, who all made a significant impact in making Mason City what it is today. The walking tour is about one-mile long and will conclude with a chili and cinnamon roll dinner from 6-7 p.m. and an evening program from 7-9 p.m. that includes: live music from local band, The Hats, Roaring 20’s appetizers and “old-timey” root beer in a history walk mug. Tickets for the walk are $10 as are tickets for the chili supper. The evening program costs $20 and the full day runs $35. All proceeds from the event benefits the preservation of the cemetery grounds. Call  (641)-422-1663 for more info.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

