People You Should Know: Dan Phalen - The man with a baseball-shaped heart

Sitting in the corner booth of a café sat two daughters of the locally famous Phalen family. Growing up hearing stories about Sherriff Phalen, their grandfather, and distinguished poet Mrs. Phalen their grandmother, has induced a lot of pride for their roots. But it was the story of their father, Dan Phalen, the two were most excited to tell.

Dan Phalen was born Nov. 23, 1924. He grew up in Mason City, working for his father at Phalen Cleaners, becoming a deputy sheriff underneath his father, and playing basketball and baseball. Phalen had wanted to play basketball, and he did throughout school, but his baseball career took him throughout the country.

At six-foot-six, Phalen towered over his teammates. He played first base, threw and hit right-handed. He went to St. Joseph in Mason City, where he graduated in 1942. He spent his summers playing with the American Legion baseball team in the area, which won the Iowa State Championship in 1941.

At 17 years old, Phalen signed with the St. Louis Cardinals organization Sept. 25, 1942. While signed to the Cardinals, he played for teams in Johnson City, TN; St. Louis’ Sacramento; and spent the first winter playing basketball for Lincoln Memorial University in Haragate TN. After his stint with the Cardinals, Phalen joined the Cincinnati Reds. He played in Syracuse, Williamsport PA, and back to Syracuse during his time with the Reds, according to an article written by Jim VanHeel. At the time, Al Diaz, a well-known baseball player in Mason City, said that “Dan Phalen played for more teams in the minors than anyone.”

On September 21, 1944, Phalen left his career in baseball to fight in WWII. He was stationed in the Pacific theater from Feb. 6, 1945 – Sept. 1, 1946, according to an article contributed by the family. While Phalen was in the Army he was wounded in Mindanao. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his time overseas.

After his hospitalization, Phalen went back to baseball; he was put in charge of athletics on base. He joined the 24th Corps baseball team, which won in Korea and Japan. The success of his team landed them a trip to Manilla, where they played in the Pacific Army Olympics.

Phalen was discharged from the Army on Nov 18, 1946, shortly before his 22nd birthday. He went home to play basketball and baseball at Dakota Weslyan with a major in physical education. According to his daughters, Phalen had been told to ease back into sports after returning home, but he didn’t listen. They believe if he had eased back into things he would’ve played in the major leagues.

Instead, Phalen went to Joe Stripp’s Baseball School in Orlando, Florida, where he graduated with a contract with the Chicago White Sox, according to Bob Hayed of the Orlando Star. He was signed with a $7,500 bonus, which his daughters believe was the largest sign-on bonus at the time. From there, Phalen spent about a decade moving throughout minor league teams, earning the title of Northern League MVP in 1951. He played for eight teams after returning from the war, including the Superior “Blues”, where he met Henry Aaron of the Eau Clair Bears

This accomplishment was mentioned in the book, “A Summer Up North: Henry Aaron and the Legend of Eau Clair Baseball” by Jerry Poling. In this novel, Phalen is mentioned as being a friend of Hank Aaron's who encouraged Aaron to keep playing baseball:

“Aaron struck up a friendship with two of Wile’s teammates, six-feet-four Bob Bennett and six-feet-six Dan Phalen. Phalen was the Northern League Most Valuable Player in 1951. The Superior Blues stayed at the posh Hotel Eau Claire, and several times Aaron met his friendly rivals for breakfast in the coffee shop a block from the YMCA.”

Aaron had seriously injured one of Phalen’s teammates when he played for the Superior “Blues” in Wisconsin, but Phalen, along with Bennett, encouraged Aaron to keep playing despite oppression experience by the Black baseball player. Aaron went on to be arguably one of the most famous baseball players in history.

Phalen’s career ended when his father died. According to his daughters, Dan loved his family dearly, and when his father fell ill, Phalen’s heart wasn’t in the game anymore. He returned and took over Phalen Cleaners for some time.

Phalen eventually sold his portion of the cleaners to his sister, and from there worked a variety of jobs, all of which his daughters said he performed well in. But each job ended in one way or another; layoffs and closures left Phalen looking for a new job time and time again. But his daughters say despite it all, he always walked down the street whistling a happy tune, enjoying the life he had.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

