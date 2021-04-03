LISTEN NOW: Unusual Events at the Historic Park Inn

An early view of Federal Avenue (South Main Street). Notice City National Bank, now the Historic Park Inn, on the right.
Upper level of City National Bank
An early inside view of City National Bank.
A photo of the vault inside City National Bank.
The original bank directors room, complete with furniture designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
Mercury's presence was made known in the early years at City National Bank.
The Historic Park Inn in Mason City.
The Historic Park Inn in Mason City.
The Historic Park Inn in Mason City.
The art glass ceiling inside the Historic Park Inn.
The latest episode from our podcast "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn" is here.
In this episode, Pat Schultz returns to tell us more about design details and upgrades made to Frank Lloyd Wright's Historic Park Inn over the years, as well as peculiar tales of the building's early history — like the mischief of Penny the pup.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the restoration of Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel. Once a month, in partnership with Mason City's
Wright on the Park, we'll be looking back on the building's history, as well as the stories of the people who have been involved along the way.
You can listen online on our website,
globegazette.com, or most places you listen to your podcasts, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and more. Search the title: "2021: 10 Successful Years of Wright on the Park: Wright Comes to Mason City."
To learn more about the Wright on the Park and the Historic Park Inn, visit
https://wrightonthepark.org/.
PINN4.JPG
Park Inn Hotel..1972..Frank Lloyd Wright...
ART GLASS_1717561_47130.JPG
Workers install an art glass window at the Historic Park Inn Hotel on June 27, 2011. (Photo courtesy Scott Borcherding)
Skylight Room
Claudia Collier,left, Tour Coordinator for Wright on the Park, gives fifth grade students from Wakanda Elem. School in Menomonie,Wisc. a tour of the Historic Park Inn Hotel Thursday morning. Collier is explaining the Skylight Room to the students.
City Bank tour
Claudia Collier, right, Tour Coordinator for Wright on the Park, gives fifth grade students from Wakanda Elem. School in Menomonie ,Wisc., a tour of the Historic Park Inn Hotel Thursday morning.Collier is explaining the City Bank building to the students.
Restaurant
Hotelier Steve Noto shows the Historic Park Inn restaurant.
Skylight room
Historic Park Inn Skylight room.
tp park inn
Jean Marinos, president of Wright on the Park Inc. observes the former dining area at the Park Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The leaders of Wright on the Park Inc. gave Connie Barbian of Inn Development & Management, Fort Atkinson, Wis. a tour of the building and discussed the work that has been done and will be done to refurbish the hotel.
083011rc-park-inn1
The Frank Lloyd Wright designed Historic Park Inn Hotel in downtown Mason City, Iowa is pictured on Tuesday Augt. 30, 2011.
083011rc-park-inn2
The Frank Lloyd Wright designed Historic Park Inn Hotel in downtown Mason City, Iowa is pictured on Tuesday Augt. 30, 2011.
083011rc-park-inn4
The Frank Lloyd Wright designed Historic Park Inn Hotel in downtown Mason City, Iowa is pictured on Tuesday Augt. 30, 2011.
083011rc-park-inn5
The Frank Lloyd Wright designed Historic Park Inn Hotel in downtown Mason City, Iowa is pictured on Tuesday Augt. 30, 2011.
083011rc-park-inn6
The Frank Lloyd Wright designed Historic Park Inn Hotel in downtown Mason City, Iowa is pictured on Tuesday Augt. 30, 2011.
083011rc-park-inn7
The Frank Lloyd Wright designed Historic Park Inn Hotel in downtown Mason City, Iowa is pictured on Tuesday Augt. 30, 2011.
083011rc-park-inn13
The Frank Lloyd Wright designed Historic Park Inn Hotel in downtown Mason City, Iowa is pictured on Tuesday Augt. 30, 2011.
083011rc-park-inn14
The Frank Lloyd Wright designed Historic Park Inn Hotel in downtown Mason City, Iowa is pictured on Tuesday August. 30, 2011.
ARTCRAFT1.JPG
A tour of Arts and Crafts design enthusiasts visited Mason City on Sunday. The group visited the Park Inn Hotel, City National Bank and the Stockman House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and two homes designed by Walter Burley Griffen.
Bar area
Historic Park Inn's 1910 Lounge
THE GLOBE GAZETTE, File photo
Better Future
Ann MacGregor, right, executive director of Wright on the Park, Inc. shows members of Iowans for a Better Future old photographs of the Park Inn Hotel and City Bank Thursday morning while the group toured the lobby of the hotel. Second from the right is Robin Anderson, executive director of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.
Design on Park Inn
Design on the Park Inn Hotel, Mason City.
FRANK LOYD WRIGHT
Chamber of Commerce Park Inn Hotel Frank Loyd Wright
Historic Park Inn Hotel
Renovation work continues on the Historic Park Inn Hotel/City National Bank buildings in downtown Mason City as Friday Sept. 10, 2010 marks the 100th anniversary of Park Inn Hotel opening.
RAGBRAI downtown MC
RAGBRAI riders make their way into downtown Mason City past the Historic Park Inn Hotel on a Wednesday afternoon in 2018.
Historic Park Inn Hotel
Historic Park Inn tour in law offices.
Historic Park Inn
Historic Park Inn.
INN1__95L.JPG
JEFF HEINZ. Park Inn.
INN8.JPG
This is one of two plaques that designate the east and west apartments in the Park Inn building.
Ladies Parlor tea
Pat Schultz (standing at left) talks with women attending the ladies tea in the ladies parlor of the Historic Park Inn in 2018. Schultz has written a book about 50 women who were part of Mason City's history.
File photo
Marinos
Jean Marinos, president of Wright on the Park, Inc. talks about the Park Inn Hotel project.
Park Inn Barbershop
Submitted Photo/The picture was taken in about 1915 of a barbershop that operated in the basement of the Park Inn. The barbers are (from left) Lee McNutt and Kip Trudo.
Park Inn Hotel work
Renovation work continues on the Historic Park Inn Hotel/City National Bank buildings in downtown Mason City as Friday Sept. 10, 2010 marks the 100th anniversary of Park Inn Hotel opening.
Park Inn Hotel
Park Inn Hotel restoration work by Henkel Construction, Mason City.
PARK INN HOTEL_1628035_450232.JPG
The Park Inn Hotel building postcard postmarked 1913.
Courtesy of the Arian Schuessler Historical Collection
Historic Park Inn Hotel
Chip Kinsey (center) leads a tour through the lobby of the Historic Park Inn.
Park Inn lobby
Lobby area of the Park Inn.
Historic Park Inn
Historic Park Inn. Mezzanine area above the check-in desk.
Park Inn project
Renovation work on the Historic Park Inn/City National Bank is in full swing. Henkel Construction Co. is the general contractor. Completion of the project is scheduled for the spring of 2011.
Park Inn tours
Hundreds of people line up across Central Park for a chance to tour the Historic Park Inn.
Park Inn visitors
Architect brothers Cle Edgar (left) of Green Valley, Arizona and Wes Edgar, Clear Lake, discuss Frank Lloyd Wright architecture outside the Historic Park Inn on Saturday. The two were taking part in some of the weekend activities honoring the 100th anniversary of the original opening of Wright's Park Inn in 2018.
Park Inn visitors
Visitors are frequently stopping by the Historic Park Inn lobby.
Park Inn wood
Codie Poore stains wood in the Historic Park Inn Hotel on Monday.
Park Inn_1558565_59233.JPG
Herb Kennedy explains the original layout of the Park Inn on Thursday, April 29, 2004.
Park Inn
Submitted Art/Drawing of the Park Inn and Blueprints
PARK_INN_6.JPG
Mason City Public Library Collection Park Inn Frank Lloyd Wright
PARK_INN_7.JPG
Mason City Public Library Collection Park Inn Frank Lloyd Wright
PARK_INN_8.JPG
Mason City Public Library Collection Park Inn Frank Lloyd Wright
PARK_INN_9.JPG
Mason City Public Library Collection Park Inn Frank Lloyd Wright
PARK_INN_10.JPG
Mason City Public Library Collection Park Inn Frank Lloyd Wright
PARK_INN_14.JPG
Mason City Public Library Collection Park Inn Frank Lloyd Wright
Park_Inn
Historic Park Inn
PARKINN_6DG.JPG
Workers began setting up the scaffolding around the Park Inn Tuesday so repair work can begin on the roof.
PARKINN.JPG
A group tours the Park Inn hotel as part of the Economic Development Summit held Friday in Mason City.
PINN3.JPG
Park Inn Hotel lobby in 1910.
ROOF1.JPG
Workers from Henkel Construction Company remove pieces of rotted wood from the edge of the Park Inn Hotel roof Monday.
Santorum town hall
About 100 people attended a town hall meeting with Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum Tuesday at the Historic Park Inn Hotel in Mason City.
Skylight rm tour_1721331_769688.JPG
Dean Genth leads a tour in the Skylight room of the Historic Park Inn.
Historic Park Inn Hotel
Skylight room in the Historic Park Inn.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at
melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!