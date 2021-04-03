LISTEN NOW: Unusual Events at the Historic Park Inn

The latest episode from our podcast "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn" is here.

In this episode, Pat Schultz returns to tell us more about design details and upgrades made to Frank Lloyd Wright's Historic Park Inn over the years, as well as peculiar tales of the building's early history — like the mischief of Penny the pup.

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the restoration of Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel. Once a month, in partnership with Mason City's Wright on the Park, we'll be looking back on the building's history, as well as the stories of the people who have been involved along the way.

You can listen online on our website, globegazette.com, or most places you listen to your podcasts, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and more. Search the title: "2021: 10 Successful Years of Wright on the Park: Wright Comes to Mason City."

To learn more about the Wright on the Park and the Historic Park Inn, visit https://wrightonthepark.org/.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

