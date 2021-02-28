 Skip to main content
LISTEN NOW: The Historic Park Inn's original grand opening in 1910
The Historic Park Inn's original grand opening in 1910

The latest episode from podcast "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn" is here. 

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the restoration of Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel. Once a month, in partnership with Mason City's Wright on the Park, we'll be looking back on the building's history, as well as the stories of the people who have been involved along the way.

Scott Borcherding, former president of Wright on the Park and a partner and interior designer with local architecture firm Bergland and Cram, joins the show to guide us through the Historic Park Inn’s original grand opening in 1910.

In this episode, we’ll revisit the building’s original features and Wright’s intentions behind them — some of which are particularly unique elements for a Wright project — as well as the process of reasearching and pinning down these details during the restoration project.

Historic Park Inn City National Bank

This year is the 10th anniversary of the Historic Park Inn, whose City National Bank entrance is seen here in 2018.

Podcast episodes will be released monthly. You can listen online on our website, globegazette.com, or most places you listen to your podcasts, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and more. Search the title: "2021: 10 Successful Years of Wright on the Park: Wright Comes to Mason City." 

To learn more about the Wright on the Park and the Historic Park Inn, visit https://wrightonthepark.org/.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

