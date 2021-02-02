LISTEN NOW: Revisit Park Inn Hotel, Mason City history in podcast

The curtain is rising on a brand new podcast from the Globe Gazette and Mason City's Wright on the Park.
2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the restoration of Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel. Once a month, we'll be looking back on the building's history, as well as the stories of the people who have been involved along the way.
In this first episode, we go back to the beginning. How did Frank Lloyd Wright come to leave not just a piece, but pieces, of his architectural legacy in Mason City?
Pat Schultz, former executive director and current education committee member of Wright on the Park, tells us how the planning and construction of the Historic Park Inn coincided with the tumultuous life of Frank Lloyd Wright — and how the architect came to be connected with Mason City.
Podcast episodes will be released monthly. You can listen online on our website, globegazette.com, or most places you listen to your podcasts, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and more. Search the title: "2021: 10 Successful Years of Wright on the Park: Wright Comes to Mason City."
To learn more about the Wright on the Park and the Historic Park Inn, visit https://wrightonthepark.org/.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.