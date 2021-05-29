LISTEN NOW: Musicians at the Historic Park Inn

The latest episode from our podcast "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn" is here.

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the restoration of Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel. Once a month, in partnership with Mason City's Wright on the Park, we'll be looking back on the building's history, as well as the stories of the people who have been involved along the way.

In this episode, listen to Pat Schultz explain the significance of the Historic Park Inn to the local music scene of northern Iowa during the 1930s and 1940s, and find out why, moving into the Civil Rights Movement era, the Park Inn received a mention in one particular 1950s letter to the editor that was published in the Globe Gazette.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

You can listen online on our website, globegazette.com, or most places you listen to your podcasts, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and more. Search the title: "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn."

To learn more about the Wright on the Park and the Historic Park Inn, visit https://wrightonthepark.org/.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.