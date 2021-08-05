 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LISTEN NOW: Latest Globe Gazette podcast explores formation of the Wright on the Park
0 comments
alert top story

LISTEN NOW: Latest Globe Gazette podcast explores formation of the Wright on the Park

{{featured_button_text}}
7 in hotel.jpg

The Historic Park Inn in Mason City.

It takes a village to turn a vision into reality. The latest episode from our podcast "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn" shows us just that.

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the restoration of Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel. Once a month, in partnership with Mason City's Wright on the Park, we'll be looking back on the building's history, as well as the stories of the people who have been involved along the way.

In this episode, we revisit the formation of Wright on the Park, the nonprofit organization that owns the Historic Park Inn Hotel and planned and funded the Historic Park Inn's restoration.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The year was 2005, and after years of decline (detailed in the previous episode), the building faced an uncertain future — it would take a group of people working together to bring it back and keep it going. 

So, how'd they do it? To find out, you can listen online on our website, globegazette.com, or most places you listen to your podcasts, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and more. Search the title: "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn."

To learn more about the Wright on the Park and the Historic Park Inn, visit https://wrightonthepark.org/.

$3 for 3 months to support local journalism

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News