LISTEN NOW: Latest Globe Gazette podcast episode explores formation of the Wright on the Park

It takes a village to turn a vision into reality. The latest episode from our podcast "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn" shows us just that.

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the restoration of Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel. Once a month, in partnership with Mason City's Wright on the Park, we'll be looking back on the building's history, as well as the stories of the people who have been involved along the way.

In this episode, we revisit the formation of Wright on the Park, the nonprofit organization that owns the Historic Park Inn Hotel and planned and funded the Historic Park Inn's restoration.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The year was 2005, and after years of decline (detailed in the previous episode), the building faced an uncertain future — it would take a group of people working together to bring it back and keep it going.

So, how'd they do it? To find out, you can listen online on our website, globegazette.com, or most places you listen to your podcasts, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and more. Search the title: "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn."