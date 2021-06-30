 Skip to main content
LISTEN NOW: Latest episode of Wright on the Park podcast
LISTEN NOW: Latest episode of Wright on the Park podcast

The Historic Park Inn in Mason City.

The latest episode from our podcast "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn" is here. 

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the restoration of Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel. Once a month, in partnership with Mason City's Wright on the Park, we'll be looking back on the building's history, as well as the stories of the people who have been involved along the way.

A farm crisis. Bank failures. Changing hands over the decades. In this episode, listen education committee member and longtime docent Joanne Hardinger guide us along the long and winding road the Historic Park Inn took during the 85 years that led up to community-led restoration efforts — and find out how the hotel ended up for sale for a brief time on eBay.

You can listen online on our website, globegazette.com, or most places you listen to your podcasts, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and more. Search the title: "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn." 

To learn more about the Wright on the Park and the Historic Park Inn, visit https://wrightonthepark.org/.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

