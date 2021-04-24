LISTEN NOW: City National Bank's history

The latest episode from our podcast "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn" is here.

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the restoration of Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel. Once a month, in partnership with Mason City's Wright on the Park, we'll be looking back on the building's history, as well as the stories of the people who have been involved along the way.

We hit the history books this episode to examine the story of City National Bank, including its bankruptcy and sale. Anne Schmit, a Mason City native, retired Mason City school teacher and volunteer for Wright on the Park, joins the show to give us the rundown.

You can listen online on our website, globegazette.com, or most places you listen to your podcasts, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and more. Search the title: "2021: 10 Successful Years of the Historic Park Inn."

To learn more about the Wright on the Park and the Historic Park Inn, visit https://wrightonthepark.org/.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

