Life of Eleanor Stockman will be revisited at upcoming RCSHP program

The River City Society for Historic Preservation (RCSHP) invites the public to an upcoming program on Eleanor Stockman.

The program, which will examine Stockman's life, will take place at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center.

Eleanor Chafin Stockman and her husband Dr. George C. Stockman commissioned Frank Lloyd Wright to design their home which was built in 1908. But there's far more to learn about Eleanor Stockman than her interest in progressive architecture, the interpretive center says.

Colleen Last, who serves on the archives committee with the RCSHP and as a docent at the Stockman House, will speak about Stockman's life and the numerous local and national organizations with which she was involved during the early 1900s. That includes her involvement in the Women's Suffrage Movement. Listeners will also learn why she was nicknamed "The Stockwoman."

The program is free to attend, although seating is limited, so emailing info@stockmanhouse.org to reserve a spot is recommended. Masks are retired for all attendees.

The McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center is located at 520 1st St. NE.

Stockman House tours are also offered by appointment or on Saturdays at 10 a.m. during the off season. For more tour information, visit www.stockmanhouse.org.

