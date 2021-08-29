Kinney Pioneer Museum has 'new' piece of Mason City history

Over time, Van Horn's collection has included the only known 1912 American-made Saurer (a Swiss brand), a 1923 Model T Ford factory conversion snowmobile with skis and, eventually, a Colby engine with the transmission. Some he came by through auctions and others through informal negotiations over a three-year timespan. The latter method is how Van Horn acquired the Colby.

According to Van Horn, a gentleman wanted to sell him a "Colby truck" which included the engine and transmission. However, Van Horn insisted that the brainchild of William Colby never actually produced trucks and that what the gentleman had was a homemade rig of sorts. Eventually, Van Horn said the gentleman conceded.

"He said, 'I won’t sell you just the engine,'" Van Horn relayed.

Once he got it, Van Horn refurbished the engine himself and Barron said that it looks like it would've the day it went into a Colby car.

A historical tie-in

When Barron got the call, he said Van Horn asked him plainly: "I've got the engine, would you like to have it?"