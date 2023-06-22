The corn breathes on me from the west, and the skyline widens on and on, Until I see the waves of yellow-green break on the hills that face the snow and lilac peaks of Colorado mountains. The sun, half-sunk, burns through the dusty crimson sky.

-- Excerpt from "September" by Hamlin Garland

It's an early afternoon in June on the Sunday before the summer solstice, and as that high, hot summer sun nears it's zenith, solace to the human eye from the day's brightness is found in the low and quick movement of the wispy white clouds that fill half the sky. The day's hotness is further tempered by a cool breeze, and the wind sings as the leaves and branches of two massive black maple trees dance above.

It's under the shade of these trees that a congregation of enthusiastic citizens have met for the last dozen years to honor the legacy and the works of Hamlin Garland, whose formative years in Mitchell County at the turn of the 19th century would inspire him throughout his long and celebrated literary career as an author of short stories, novels, poems, essays and memoirs.

The event was held at the site of Garland's boyhood home 1.5 miles northeast of Osage in Burr Oak Township.

Garland attended primary school in Osage at the Cedar Valley Seminary, and reading and writing brought a welcome respite from the tedium on the farm. "It gave farmers' boys like myself the opportunity of meeting those who were older, finer, more learned than they, and every day was to me like turning a fresh and delightful page in a story book, not merely because it brought new friends, new experiences, but because it symbolized freedom from the hay fork and the hoe," he later wrote.

Upon turning 21, Garland traveled East, settling first in Boston where he honed his skills as a writer and achieved his first success with the publication of his first short story collection in 1891, "Main Travelled Roads." The stories depict the realities of farm life at what he described as "the middle border," the area what we now call the Midwest.

Kurt Meyer of rural Otranto describes himself a lifelong Hamlin Garland enthusiast and one of the nation's most preeminent Garland scholars. Meyer serves as president of the Hamlin Garland Society and has given numerous talks on Garland at schools and colleges for more than 20 years, most recently to fifth-grade English students at Charles City High School.

"The kids of course had a very fine time ... learning about Garlands' use of similes, metaphors and onomatopoeia," said Meyer, "... but the best time was had by the guy who got to spend 55 minutes teaching them. If I had been charged $250 dollars for the privilege of introducing these students to Garland, I would have paid it."

Sunday's program was titled "Garland Poems: New (to us) and Old" due to the inclusion of five poems that had not before been featured at the poetry reading. This is just one more example of how the passion of local historians towards Garland's life and legacy can continue to unearth new details and stories that keep Hamlin Garland's influence alive and resonating 80 years after his death. In 2021, with the help of Meyer and others, the Hamlin Garland Collection at the Mitchell County Historical Society's museum housed at the Cedar River Complex in Osage recently acquired a forgotten portrait of Garland from 1937.

Penney Morse is president of the Mitchell County Historic Preservation Association, and arranges the yearly event to honor Garland.

"He captured, and really saw himself as capturing a way of life that was disappearing," said Morse, who leads the association's efforts to honor Garland. "The influence Mitchell County had on him stayed with him through his long career." In 2018, Hamlin Garland Week was declared in Mitchell County before the Iowa premiere of the first (and so far, only) stage adaptation of Garland's work: a musical version of "Main Travelled Roads" performed by the Cedar Summerstock Theatre in its second season.

Morse says that the Preservation Association plans this summer to visit West Salem, Wisconsin, which also claims Garland as a native son, with Garland's Sept. 15 birthday day celebrated there as 'Hamlin Garland Day'. A home in West Salem that Garland purchased in 1893 for his mother was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1971, with the home becoming the Garland Museum and the street renamed in his honor.

Although no structures from Garland's time at the Mitchell County farm remain, the Swann family owns the land the Garlands once homesteaded, and Travis Swann welcomes the yearly poetry gathering on his front lawn.

Garland's poems are just a smattering of his work, but Meyer says it provides a unique perspective on Garland's state of mind and his place in literary history. "Garland has his poetic moments. He gets sentimental, he gets emotional, soft, nostalgic, wishing that time wasn't moving as fast as it was," said Meyer. "He was a watershed writer. He was making the transition from the romantics ..."

In his introduction to "Prairie Visions," a 2015 collection of Garland's 1899 series "Boy Life on the Prairie," Meyer writes, "Like the changing landscape, literary tastes also move through transitions. Accordingly, Garland must be introduced to and appreciated by new and expanded audiences or risk becoming an irrelevant footnote in American literature."

The collection was edited and notated by Keith Newlin, who is a professor of American literature at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and the author of the biography "Hamlin Garland, A Life," along with edited other collections of Garland works. The book features an introduction from Meyer and pairs Garland's writings with the black and white prairie photography of Jon Morris.

In 1894, Garland wrote, "I assert it is the most natural thing in the world for a man to love his native land and his native, intimate surroundings. ... All the associations of that child-hood and the love-life of youth ... the near-at-hand things are the dearest and sweetest after all."