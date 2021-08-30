Former Mason City resident wants to help make Willow Creek look good as new

When John Moreland was a young man making his bones in Mason City in the 1940s and 1950s, there was a consistent course that he and his friends would chart when they would make their way downtown to play pool. The ways that Willow Creek wended were more or less the ways that they would go.
"That was our domain back then and I’ve always had a love affair with Willow Creek," Moreland said. Even when he went off to college at Notre Dame and later started a life for himself near Iowa City, Willow Creek is something that stayed front of mind for Moreland.
But his vision of it from halcyon days didn't quite match the present reality he observed when he last came to town and walked east along Willow Creek from Delaware Avenue.
"It’s overgrown. There’s an old chair sitting down there by the fence. Now the chair has deteriorated and the weeds have grown up. It’s a hidden eyesore and the library gardens, the area down the hill from our library, used to be beautiful. A great green expanse of grass, flowers and shrubbery. And now again it’s a jungle," Moreland said.
Despite living more than two hours away, it was enough for Moreland to make him want to help out as best he can with forming a "Friends of Willow Creek" committee to focus on cleanup initiatives and trail maintenance.
"I know it’s odd that someone from 150 miles away would be enthralled with that but it’s part of my DNA," Moreland said.
The Willow Creek Master Plan
A "Friends of Willow Creek" organization, which would be private in nature, is actually something spelled out in the city of Mason City's 2020 Willow Creek Master Plan that runs about 60 pages and gets into matters of planning, development and renewal.
Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse, who actually provided a copy of the Willow Creek Master Plan to Moreland the last time he was in town, said that a "Friends of Willow Creek" group does have a precedent, with Winnebago River cleanup, and would be a complement to what the city is looking to do with a riverwalk.
"It dovetails very well into what the city is hoping to see happening down there," Van Steenhuyse said.
The Willow Creek Master Plan spells out that such a group would focus on improvements along the creek, maintain the corridor and "advocate for keeping the Willow Creek corridor clean and safe." To do that, a "Friends of Willow Creek" committee would be free to form partnerships with other local organizations such as Main Street Mason City or the school system.
Steve Schurtz, chairman of Mason City's Active Living and Transportation Commission, said that all of this is an ongoing process and that he met with folks recently to discuss businesses and people who might be interested in working on the project.
"As we move along we’ll contact those people and start a planning process and a cleanup process," Schurtz said.
He then predicted that a "Friends of Willow Creek" contingent could work with city departments such as operations and maintenance when it comes to hauling out trash.
"This group pulled out more trash from the Winnebago than they had the years before, including 46 tires. I don’t think we’ll find that volume in Willow Creek but we’ll find a lot of trash and pick-up that can be done."
What comes next?
Before a committee's even been formed, Moreland said that he has a checklist that he's working. A box for cleanup is one of the first things on that list. From there, "Access steps from the library are still there but there’s a lot of mud. Secondly, provide access to it. Maybe terrace the area up to the library and make a real park out of it. Just a quiet space," Moreland said about further goals on the list of his.
Moreland also noted that there is brush in certain parts of the Willow Creek area that could be cleared to make things a little more navigable.
As for when Moreland hopes to see things get done, he joked that he's not the type of guy who buys green bananas at the store and waits for them to ripen.
"We don’t need to wait to next spring to clean up and I’m willing to come to Mason City and spend whatever time within reason."
