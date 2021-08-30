Former Mason City resident wants to help make Willow Creek look good as new

Before a committee's even been formed, Moreland said that he has a checklist that he's working. A box for cleanup is one of the first things on that list. From there, "Access steps from the library are still there but there’s a lot of mud. Secondly, provide access to it. Maybe terrace the area up to the library and make a real park out of it. Just a quiet space," Moreland said about further goals on the list of his.

Moreland also noted that there is brush in certain parts of the Willow Creek area that could be cleared to make things a little more navigable.

As for when Moreland hopes to see things get done, he joked that he's not the type of guy who buys green bananas at the store and waits for them to ripen.

"We don’t need to wait to next spring to clean up and I’m willing to come to Mason City and spend whatever time within reason."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.