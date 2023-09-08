Maureen Hill leans down to light the wick of a miniature 1850s French cannon pointing across the pond at East Park. Anticipation is high as the spark descends toward the powder, then -- Bang! -- loud enough for everyone within a couple of miles to hear.
Hill and around 75 other Civil War reenactors have set up camp at the park. She and her husband, Peter, are part of the Mason City Civil War Reenactment taking over the park this weekend. They have been on the road putting on shows and educating people since May as part of the 3rd Scottish Haggis Militia. Members are based out of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The reenactors agreed the best part of traveling around the Midwest putting on reenactments is they become a family.
"We just like hanging out and having fun ... and making things go 'bang'," Peter Hill said.
The event, presented by the Mason City Civil War Council, will be replicating the Battle of Chickamauga on Saturday and Sunday. It was the second-deadliest battle of the Civil War, taking place just south of the Tennessee-Georgia line from Sept. 18-20, 1863. The Confederates eventually won the battle.
This is the 30th year of the Civil War reenactment in Mason City.
The Hills have had the reenactment bug for almost 15 years.
"I've been doing reenactments since 2009," Maureen said. "My husband and I and the fella with the knives back there started on the road the third week of May, and we will not be home until the third week of October."
Larry Meyer hasn't been traveling along with the militia as long as the Hills, but he said he has fallen in love with everything about Civil War reenactments.
"I saw (the Hills) in Osage and I was just fascinated with it, so they let me fire the cannon, and that's how I got into it," he said.
Friday was a free education day where people were invited to mingle with the reenactors to ask questions and see or participate in demonstrations.
Saturday is when the real fun begins with infantry and artillery drills from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. followed by a battle demonstration beginning at 1 p.m. The same schedule will apply Sunday.
Saturday night at 7 p.m. a Period Ball will be held. Sutlers -- who sold weapons to soldiers -- and food vendors will be on hand. The event is free and open to the public.