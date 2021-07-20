Historic WWII plane cleared for landing this Thursday

Rozendaal has been flying planes since 1977 and has flown over 200 different types of airplanes, from modern private jets to historic World War II era aircrafts.

It wasn’t until the Commemorative Air Force began its restoration project in 2015 that Rozendaal became familiar with the extent of That’s All, Brother’s history.

In 2018, when That’s All, Brother finally took to the skies again, Rozendaal was the man who got to do so as the pilot. Rozendaal, who has lived in Clear Lake since 1984, got the opportunity to fly That’s All, Brother from the Untied States across the Atlantic Ocean to Normandy, France in 2019 for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“When you’re flying it, you’re intensely focused on the flight,” Rozendaal said. “But, when we passed over the beach and the graveyard, it was difficult not to imagine what was going on directly below us 75 years ago.”

On Thursday, Rozendaal will be flying That’s All, Brother, the aircraft that has meant so much to him over the years, to his local community of Clear Lake.

“Every time you get to fly it is a privilege,” Rozendaal said. “I’m proud to use it to tell stories and help educate, honor and inspire younger generations.”