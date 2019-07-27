For the first time in 25 years, the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake is getting a new roof.
The rubber-membrane roof, which was last replaced when the Dean Snyder family purchased the historic building in 1994, is worn thin due to its exposure to the elements, and the freezing and thawing of water has caused it to tear, resulting in “problematic leaks” in the historic venue.
“It won’t last any longer than this,” said Laurie Lietz, Surf Ballroom & Museum executive director. “It’s time.”
The Surf Ballroom, a 30,000-square-foot historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark known as the last stage rising musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed on before they died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, hosts about 30 shows — and thousands of visitors — annually.
It’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2012 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, recognized the Surf Ballroom as a historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark as part of its ongoing landmark series in 2009.
Earlier this year, it was one of five nominees for the Venue of the Year – Small Capacity Academy of Country Music Award.
Lietz said the roof replacement won’t affect the Surf’s scheduled indoor events.
Within the next month, it’s hosting more than 10 events, including concerts and gatherings.
Northern Cedar Services Co. of Mason City has been hired to replace the roof, and Lietz said it was scheduled to begin in early July; however, work has not started. Equipment and material has slowly arrived at the building within the past two weeks.
The project is being paid for by the North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum, which is organized to preserve, maintain and manage the property; a grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant program and the city of Clear Lake.
Jeff Nicholas, North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum president, and Lietz requested $35,000 from the city, which the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved at its July 15 meeting.
“We just need to do it,” Nicholas told the council. “Obviously, everyone now understands if you don’t have a good, secure roof on the facility, you really don’t have anything.”
Mayor Nelson Crabb, who voiced support for the Surf Ballroom, said it is one of Clear Lake's, one of North Iowa’s, and one of the Midwest’s sovereign buildings.
“We must not let that go to the point where it’s in total disrepair,” he said. “It’s money well spent certainly for this community, and for the Midwest, in my opinion.”
Councilman Bennett Smith described the Surf as an “important asset ... historic legacy for Clear Lake.”
“We’re happy to provide this support,” he said.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said he spoke with Nicholas and Lietz earlier this year when they applied for the grant funding, noting the project is 50 percent private, 25 percent local and 25 percent grant contributions.
“The historic tax credits will take the edge off it,” Lietz said. “We’d hoped we’d get a couple more years out of it, to get further on the historical trademark status, but historic tax credits can account for about 25 percent of replacement. That’ll help.”
According to a Feb. 27 letter written to Flory and Nelson, it costs about $300,000 annually to keep the doors open at the Surf, and the Surf’s limited reserves are needed to support its “on-going non-profit mission and to fund needed building maintenance projects that arise frequently.”
Lietz said the roof is among several improvements the Surf Ballroom will undergo in the future. Others include restoration of the dance floor, updating of plumbing and replacement of the booths.
Photos: 2019 Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom
WDP Fri 30
Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 31
Couples dance in the back of the ballroom as Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri
Couples dance in the back of the ballroom as Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri
Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri
Austin Allsup performs at the 2019 Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri
Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri
Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri
Couples dance in the back of the ballroom as Austin Allsup performs Friday night at the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 1
Clear Lake and Mason City elementary students sing and dance along to the Killer Vees as they perform at the Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 2
Clear Lake and Mason City elementary students sing and dance along to the Killer Vees as they perform at the Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 3
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 4
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 5
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 6
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 7
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 8
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 9
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 10
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 11
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 12
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 13
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 14
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 15
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 16
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 17
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 18
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 19
Children attend the Kid's Sock Hop during the 2019 Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 20
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 21
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 22
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 23
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 24
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Fri 25
Kids Sock Hop Friday during the Winter Dance Party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Thurs 1
Amy Hopkins, of Boone, Iowa, center, leads a dance lesson at the Surf Ballroom on Thursday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Thurs 2
ReNel Hibbard, of Galesville, Wisconsin, is spun around by her dance partner during a dance lesson Thursday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Thurs 3
Amy Hopkins, of Boone, Iowa wears autographed saddle shoes as she leads a dance lesson at the Surf Ballroom on Thursday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Wed
People of all ages dance and sing along with The Whitesidewalls during the Family Sock Hop at the annual Winter Dance Party Wednesday at the Surf Ballroom.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Thurs 4
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Thurs 5
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Thurs 6
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Thurs 7
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Thurs 8
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Thurs 9
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Thurs 10
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Thurs 11
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
WDP Thurs 12
Dance lessons during the Winter Dance Party Thursday at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
