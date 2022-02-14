Historic North Federal building to undergo renovations

A historic downtown building needs over $100,000 in restorations to save the structure.

The building located at 122-124 N Federal Avenue is the subject of a revitalization project in an effort to restore and maintain the 110-year-old property.

The 122-124 N Federal Avenue building was built 110 years ago in 1912, according to

Due to the age of the building, a section of the north façade had come loose and according to Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, "will require structural work and brick replacement" to rectify.

The owners of the building, MoxieBird LLC., reported to the Mason City Council that the issue arose in October of 2021, when bricks on the north side of the building became lose and were "bulging out of the wall."

MoxieBird owners Tim and Brigid Christianson recognized that these bricks were in danger of falling and began to remove them.

"The owners have been great to work with and are already working proactively to make the improvements and preserve the building," Burnett said.

Currently a handful of businesses and groups reside in the 122-124 N Federal building including Active Family Chiropractic, Avalon Center, and the Islamic Society of Cerro Gordo.

To date, MoxieBird reports that it has already removed approximately 3,000 bricks and paid $33,358.91, but significant work is still needed to maintain the building properly.

D Randall Construction submitted an estimate of $130,000 to complete the project, with a significant number of bricks still needing to come down. The construction process will include setting up scaffolding on the north side of the building, placing new angle irons above window and re-laying the bricks accordingly.

This work was described as "required to save the building" by MoxieBird in its letter to city council.

"It is expected that a majority of the area above the third floor windows will need to come down with the possibility area removed could extend down to the top of the second story windows," MoxieBird wrote in the letter to city council.

To help maintain the historic look of the building D Randall Construction is planning on reusing as many of the bricks as possible when reassembling the façade of the building.

To assist with the high cost of the repairs, MoxieBird filed for a Downtown Revitalization Loan in the amount of $30,000, which the city council unanimously approved earlier this month.

The turnaround for the project is anticipated to be quick, with work beginning in May with an estimated completion set for June.

MoxieBird co-owner Tim Christianson declined to comment.

