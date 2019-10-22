A middle school assembly held in Mason City on Tuesday left students with a message of positivity, inclusion and self-esteem.
Hip-hop duo The Reminders performed at John Adams Middle School to seventh- and eighth-graders, in a high-energy show with themes meant to address the social challenges adolescents face.
The Reminders, husband and wife team Big Samir and Aja Black, have performed with such hip-hop acts as Les Nubians, Snoop Dogg, Nas and Mos Def. Their act is a blend of rap and vocals, with lyrics which reflect the ideals of overcoming negative situations and applying positive thinking to daily life.
The duo often brings their high-energy show to smaller school venues in an effort to impact youth and encourage self-acceptance, self-expression and inclusion.
Students were also given a chance to learn hip-hop dance moves alongside Samir, Black and a choreography team.
The Reminders will also perform at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium, as part of NIACC’s Performing Arts and Leadership series.
