A middle school assembly held in Mason City on Tuesday left students with a message of positivity, inclusion and self-esteem.

Hip-hop duo The Reminders performed at John Adams Middle School to seventh- and eighth-graders, in a high-energy show with themes meant to address the social challenges adolescents face.

The Reminders - 2

The Reminders, Big Samir (left) and Aja Black perform at a school assembly in Mason City on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The Reminders, husband and wife team Big Samir and Aja Black, have performed with such hip-hop acts as Les Nubians, Snoop Dogg, Nas and Mos Def. Their act is a blend of rap and vocals, with lyrics which reflect the ideals of overcoming negative situations and applying positive thinking to daily life.

The duo often brings their high-energy show to smaller school venues in an effort to impact youth and encourage self-acceptance, self-expression and inclusion.

The Reminders 1

Students learn hip-hop dance moves with choreographers and The Reminders.

Students were also given a chance to learn hip-hop dance moves alongside Samir, Black and a choreography team.

The Reminders will also perform at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium, as part of NIACC’s Performing Arts and Leadership series.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

