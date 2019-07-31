Since the second-round of construction on Highway 122 kick-started in April, there have been impediments.
Business owners and managers along the route have seen dips in customers and issues even getting to their stores. Bruce Kittleson, who owns and operates the Hardee's at 515 S Delaware Ave in Mason City, had to take to closing his store slightly earlier than normal because of how construction has altered traffic around the establishment.
For those working on the route, the consistent rainstorms blowing through the North Iowa area has made construction on the 12-mile stretch of Highway 122 from Mason City to Clear Lake less than optimal.
But even with that, workers have been able to make progress and remain on schedule for a mid- to late-November finish, according to Iowa Department of Transportation Field Services Coordinator Pete Hjelmstad.
And for now, four months into construction on the eastbound lanes, it's not only on schedule. It's on budget as well.
Hjelmstad acknowledged that budgeting for the project is still within the $12 million range established at the outset. (For its part Mason City is covering $3.9 million of the cost through a grant and money out of its utilities and other city budgets.)
For drivers, a new impediment soon coming is additional closures. Similar to last year, Federal Avenue will close for approximately six to seven weeks (beginning in mid-to-late August) so that workers can reconstruct the short segment of U.S. 65 between Fifth and Sixth streets southwest. Hjelmstad said that during that time traffic will be detoured using 19th Street Southwest, Monroe Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest.
When that closure happens, IDOT will also open side streets to let traffic cross Fifth and Sixth streets southwest at Pennsylvania and Jefferson.
As it gets closer to time, IDOT plans to ramp up its notices and provide exact dates.
That particular portion of Highway 122 hasn't been reconstructed since roughly the 1930s, according to Hjelmstad. So in addition to the general improvements, crews are also softening the curve headed eastbound, at about South Massachusetts Avenue and curving through South Connecticut Avenue. Hjelmstad has previously said the crash rate throughout the whole project's area is three times the state average.
Westbound construction on Highway 122 began in April 2018 and wrapped up in October 2018.
