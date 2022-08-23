Higher school supply prices affecting North Iowa families and donors

Back-to-school supply prices impacted more people this year.

North Iowa nonprofits and organizations have seen the increased need families have to prep their pupils for learning. In addition, donations of school supplies has been down compared to previous years.

"Last year was more pandemic driven and this year was more the price of everything," said Salvation Army social services director Tracy Hedegard-Stump.

Community Health Center of Mason City held its annual block party on Aug. 11, at which area organizations provided health services for kids and back to school supplies. Organizers estimated that 500 people would come to the event, an increase compared to last years numbers according to previous reporting by the Globe Gazette.

The Salvation Army was one organization that was at the event, giving away backpacks and supplies to those in need. Hedegard-Stump said they handed out 503 backpacks that day, running out of book bags at 7 p.m. 62 additional backpacks has been handed out to families since then from The Salvation Army.

"It seems there were a lot more people there and they were braving the rain to be out there," Hedegard-Stump said.

Mason City's Toys for Tots organization aided The Salvation Army's backpack drive with helping find supplies. Local campaign manager Ernie Martinez said between $8,000 and $10,000 was spent or given for school supplies.

"It definitely has gone up since COVID. Even for crayons," said Martinez.

According to The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news from academic experts, data released on Aug. 10 showed consumer prices have rose about 8.5% in July from a year earlier. This figure is only an average of what the costs has been since some items have skyrocketed or dropped.

Supplies has reflected this mixed bag of costs due to inflation. The price of notebooks and paper has increased 11% and the producer price index shows that retailers are paying 11% more than they did for pencils and markers says The Conversation.

The prices of backpacks has increased at a slower pace, about 4% in July 2022 from 12 months earlier according to The Conversation. A basket of around a dozen supply items showed a price increase of nearly 15% on average this school season compared to last year, according to retail analytics firm DataWeave.

Hedegard-Stump said she could tell the price of school supplies is affecting people because of the amount of donations they received, noting there was a 25% decrease from last year. She added there have been more stories of making the choice between food and school supplies.

“I think it is just tough with the price of school supplies and the families that are marginalized feel it more,” said Hedegard-Stump.

Martinez said the goal of Toys for Tots is getting kids what they need, which sometimes requires going to different vendors for certain items. Toys for Tots were a big help in finding folders according to Hedegard-Stump.

"The important thing is that kids have the simple things like pencils, pens, and notebooks and that is necessary to them," said Martinez.

Hampton-Dumont and Coulter-Alexander-Latimer (CAL) school districts are helping families out by providing back-to-school supplies for students. All they are asking of students is to come with is "their backpack and a smile."

Former Superintendent Todd Lettow started the "Backpacks & Smiles" program and it has ran for the last several years according to CAL Principal Abby Meyer. The supplies are covered through the districts' general fund.

"Our parents have been so appreciative of it because of rising costs," said Meyer.

The program buys supplies items in bulk or reuses certain items, like scissors. Certain items required a trip to the store this year according to Meyer. She says since the districts provide the school supplies, it is "leveling the playing field" between students.

Meyer said this is the first year that she has had families reach out to her if the district was going provide supplies in order to plan out their budget.

"I think it took another burden off their shoulders," Meyer said.

Teachers are also feeling the pressure from increased school supply prices, particularly when they need to spend their own money for classroom items.

According to a survey from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), 94% of all public school teachers spent their own money on classroom supplies. The amount of spending has risen, reaching $750 for the 2020-21 school year. Non-consumable supplies (books, software, etc.), class decor, and consumable supplies (pencils, paper, etc.) makes up over half of a teacher's purchases.

A study from My eLearning World found that teachers will spend an average of $820.14 out of pocket on school supplies during the 2022-23 year. The expected spending by teachers in Iowa is $30 million, with California having the highest at $240 million.

Meyer said she works hard to see that her teachers don't have to use their own money for classroom supplies and encourage them to come to her when they need items. Meyer added she knew how hard it is to stock a classroom based on her own experiences.

Several school districts around North Iowa have posted on social media the supply donations they have received. Nicole Wagner, Senior Technology Consultant for Access Systems, organized a school supply drive with fellow local businesses for the Mason City Community School District.

"We went off the lists on their website and compiled a list of all the grades of items that were in common," Wagner said.

Wagner visited Walmart and Amazon to purchase supplies in bulk, like pencils and dry erase markers. She said the donated items will be divided among the buildings and then used when needed. From a personal standpoint, she has seen how school supplies has hurt people's budgets.

"There is no better time to give back than now," said Wagner.