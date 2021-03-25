Herptiles return in North Iowa

"One easy place to get to is right here at the Lime Creek Nature Center. ... As you're coming down our entrance road, there's a pond on the north side of the road," said Von Ehwegen.

From the northwest side of the parking lot, there's also a trail you can follow for a short walk to another pond.

"It's got a lot of amphibians in it. As soon as it gets warm enough, the frogs will be singing in there.

"A great way to observe is to bring a dip net ... and you might be able to see the frogs singing — this'll be a few weeks yet before they get real active.

"It's a great place to observe them, and in the spring, sometimes the tiger salamanders will be in the water, too. But they're just a little harder to find than frogs."

Why herps matter

Both amphibians and reptiles play important roles in their local ecosystems.

“They are part of the natural cycle," said Von Ehwegen. "They’re both important in providing food for other animals and eating other animals. ... Fox snakes eat a lot of rodents, keep the mice under control. … Frogs are in really large numbers, so animals like raccoons and herons and snapping turtles will eat them.