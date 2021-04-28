Here's what North Iowa's Kinney Pioneer Museum has planned after a year off

They said that the time off has allowed for them to update some of their displays such as one for the old Jefferson Highway, which once ran through North Iowa, and another to recognize the women's suffrage movement, which Charles City's own Carrie Chapman Catt was crucially involved with.

"It’s just amazing what you find out about people and what they’ve contributed," Ingersoll said. "There are too many people in Mason City who get a lot of credit but these other people did it without recognition. They poured their heart and soul into Mason City and nobody knows their name."

Ingersoll said that's part of what she loves so much about her job: She constantly gets to learn about all of the "unknowns" who help move things along in the area. The folks who put in the necessary work.