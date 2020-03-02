Here's what you need to know to head to the polls on Tuesday

Cerro Gordo County residents head to the polls between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday to vote in up to three referedums.

Here's what you need to know before you go:

NIACC REFERENDUM

North Iowa Area Community College will ask voters in its 11-county region to approve a $15 million bond issuance, the first in 100 years.

The ballot question asks voters in the college’s 11-county region – made up of Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright Counties – to issue bonds for various renovations, repairs and improvements.

The bond will be used to update the college’s programs, auditorium, and interior and exterior infrastructure.

If passed, the bond would raise NIACC’s property tax levy by 20.25 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value.

The biggest program the bond will be used toward is the college’s job training and workforce programs, improving upon and updating its current on-campus programs, like its healthcare and advanced manufacturing programs, and building up to three regional educational centers for students throughout its region.