Here's what you need to know to head to the polls on Tuesday

Cerro Gordo County residents head to the polls between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday to vote in up to three referedums.
Here's what you need to know before you go:
NIACC REFERENDUM
North Iowa Area Community College will ask voters in its 11-county region to approve a $15 million bond issuance, the first in 100 years.
The ballot question asks voters in the college’s 11-county region – made up of Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright Counties – to issue bonds for various renovations, repairs and improvements.
The bond will be used to update the college’s programs, auditorium, and interior and exterior infrastructure.
If passed, the bond would raise NIACC’s property tax levy by 20.25 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value.
The biggest program the bond will be used toward is the college’s job training and workforce programs, improving upon and updating its current on-campus programs, like its healthcare and advanced manufacturing programs, and building up to three regional educational centers for students throughout its region.
New equipment could include a new human simulator, which could cost between $40,000 and $150,000, and new, updated machines for the tool and die classes.
The career pathways centers, or regional education centers, will provide high-quality career technical education within 30 miles of every high school, and will need similar equipment to the on-campus programs.
For more about the NIACC referendum, visit: https://www.niacc.edu/business-community/niacc-bond-referendum/
MASON CITY SCHOOLS REFERENDUM
Mason City Community Schools is asking voters to approve the purpose statement for its planned use of its Secure and Advance Vision for Education, or SAVE, revenue bonds.
SAVE revenue comes from a statewide penny sales tax. Each public school district in Iowa gets a share of that revenue to fund infrastructure projects and provide property tax relief.
This referendum is not asking for additional money from the taxpayer, but rather that voters approve the use of SAVE funds (via the revenue purpose statement) to help the district construct its field house/pool project. The district must get permission from voters to adopt a new revenue statements before it borrows SAVE funds.
The field house project is projected to cost between $22.6 million and $25.6 million.
CLEAR LAKE SCHOOLS REFERENDUM
Residents within the Clear Lake Community School District will vote on whether it can issue $18 million in bonds for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
Some of the projects included in the referendum are security upgrades at Clear Creek Elementary (estimated to cost between $350,000 and $450,000), improvements at Lions Field Complex (estimated between $3 million and $4 million) and a wellness center (estimated to cost about $10 million).
If the bond referendum is approved, the property tax levy is not expected to increase, Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said. The school’s total tax levy rate has been $10.39 per $1,000 taxable property valuation for the past three years, and the school board plans to keep it there for fiscal year 2021.
Bond referendums require at least 60% approval to pass. If it fails, a district must wait at least six months before bringing it to the voters again. Special school elections held during an even-numbered year may only be held in the months of September and March, according to Iowa code.
For more information about the Clear Lake bond referendum, visit https://sites.google.com/view/bondreferendum.
VOTING IN CERRO GORDO COUNTY
Registering to vote is a legal requirement to vote in Iowa. To register, a person must:
- be at least 17 years old and 18 years old on Election Day
- be a United States citizen
- be an Iowa resident
- not have been convicted of a felony (or, if convicted of a felony, have had voting rights restored)
- not have been judged mentally incompetent by a court of law
- not claim the right to vote anywhere else
You may register and vote on election day. To do so, you first must go to the correct polling place for your current address on election day.
A person who registers at the polls on Election Day must provide one form of proof of identity:
- Iowa Driver's License or Non-operator's ID
- Out-of-state Driver's License or Non-operator's ID
- U.S. Passport
- U.S. Military ID or Veteran's ID
- ID card issued by employer
- Student ID issued by Iowa high school or college
- Tribal ID/document
If proof of identity does not contain the voter's current address, one form of proof of residence must be provided. Proof of residence must include name and current address and be current within 45 days; may be in electronic format or on paper:
- Residential lease
- Utility bill (including a cell phone bill)
- Bank statement
- Paycheck
- Government check
- Other government document
- Property tax statement (current within 45 days of final payment date)
If you cannot prove who you are and where you live with the documents listed above, a registered voter from your precinct may attest for you. Both you and the attester will be required to sign an oath swearing the statements being made are true.
Falsely attesting or being attested for is registration fraud. It is a class “D” felony and is punishable by a fine of up to $7,500 and up to 5 years in prison.