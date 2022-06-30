Here comes the boom: local law enforcement prepare for July 4 celebrations

Here comes the boom.

With Independence Day on Monday, local law enforcement are preparing for the fireworks calls to come throughout the weekend and past the holiday. Some are curious to see if the new state law, which loosened restrictions on firework vendors to sell, will have an impact on the number of calls.

"I hope that maybe the novelty of (lighting fireworks) has worn off. We are five or six years into this now since they have been legalized again," said Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley. "I hope we can show some maturity as a community in terms of when people use them."

In 2017, the state adopted laws permitting sales and use of consumer fireworks. The original legislation allowed cities and counties to regulate the use of fireworks but not their sale.

During the last legislative session, the Legislature passed and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill allowing the sale of fireworks in any location in the state zoned for commercial or industrial purposes.

City and county boards have had to amend their ordinances to be in compliance with the new state law. But with the amendments, the rules of when and if an individual can light fireworks are still in place.

July 3 and July 4, between 6 and 11 p.m., remains the time frame in Mason City when people can light fireworks. Fireworks must be 200 yards away from hospitals, hospices, and nursing homes. In addition, lighting fireworks on public property, in parks or at schools is not permitted.

Those in Mason City will be given a warning if in violation. A second violation will result in a $250 fine that MCPD can cite as a misdemeanor.

"I think this change in the law this year is making things far more accessible than I think we've seen in the last two or three years because of the zoning that was allowed before. I think that helped us see fewer complaints," said Brinkley.

MCPD is sitting at 45 firework calls between June 13 and June 28. Brinkley said this is around the same number as last year's stats, but he was curious to see what the numbers would be after the weekend.

"Have fun with it but be reasonable. Be respectful of your neighbors," said Brinkley.

Those who live in the rural areas of Cerro Gordo county must receive a permit before lighting fireworks. Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals recommended that people check what jurisdiction they are in, since they could be considered in Mason City or Clear Lake.

"We would like everyone to comply with local and state law," said Pals.

Pals said the new law hasn't affected the county complain calls but he is expecting the number to rise this year.

"Our job is not to give citations but to keep people safe," said Pals.

Consumer fireworks are prohibited within the cities of Clear Lake and Ventura according to city ordinances. Because of the law and the prohibition of fireworks, Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby said it gives out mixed messages and problematic with some municipalities.

"We have had to push out a lot of information on our social media and our newsletter. But if you are not following those things, you are not getting that information," said Colby.

Colby expects more firework complaint calls this year, especially on individuals who are not from Clear Lake. Colby added he encourages to not test the boundaries with fireworks.

"I encourage everyone to be safe this Fourth of July," said Colby. "Leave the fireworks to the professionals."

