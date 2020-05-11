Heather Erickson: Grandma ‘inspired me to become a nurse’

Heather Erickson grew up being a grandma’s girl.
The Westview Care Center nurse credits her grandma for inspiring her to follow in her footsteps and become a nurse.
Eighteen years later, and Erickson is still glad she followed her grandmother’s advice to get into the health care field and help others.
“My 94-year-old grandma was an OB (obstetrics) nurse and since I was a grandma’s girl, I wanted to be just like her,” said Erickson, who lives in Algona and drives to her job in Britt. “She inspired me to go into this field. Her caring personality and her always the one to be in charge stuck with me.”
While Erickson doesn’t work in obstetrics, where a registered nurse helps care for female patients during pregnancy, labor and child birth, she does wear many hats at Westview, where she still helps out with patients on the floor.
It’s that willingness to help out her colleagues and her 18 years of devotion to patients at Westview that has made her one of the most well respected nurses in North Iowa. Because of that, she was selected as one of the Globe Gazette’s Top 10 outstanding nurses.
“This is a real honor,” she said. “I like to have that contact with the patients daily and being out there helping the CNAs (certified nursing assistants). I like to show the other nurses I am willing to do what they do every day. It’s why we get into this field.”
Jaime Rieck is Erickson’s supervisor. She was one of the 10 nurses who were honored by the Globe Gazette during National Nurses Week 2019. Reick said the judges were spot on in picking Erickson as one of the Top 10 nurses in North Iowa.
“She is dedicated to Westview and the residents,” Rieck said. “She is willing to come in at any time to offer help in any department. She definitely goes above and beyond.”
Erickson has been helping people at Westview since she was a 16-year-old in high school. Working as a CNA helped her realize nursing is what she was destined to do.
After high school, she attended Iowa Lakes Community College and earned a degree in nursing, then resumed her career at Westview where she has “done many things” such as working as a CNA, a medication aid, working as a restorative exercise nurse, and a care coordinator where she did medicine assessments and performed quality assurance checks.
While she said she has enjoyed each of those duties, the thing Erickson said she likes most about her job as a nurse is that she gets to work with people every day and interact with the residents.
“You see them every day and that is so nice,” she said. “My daughter is 8 years old and she likes to come in when I’m visiting the residents. She says, ‘hey, can I go see so and so today.’”
Westview has a “Guardian Angel” program where nurses and staff are assigned a resident and then asked to spend at least an hour a month with them. Most nurses easily spend more time than is required.
For Erickson, the program is an added perk to her job.
“We get to spend one-on-one time with them and that builds that extra bond,” she said. “When the weather is nice, my daughter and I take residents to the park. She loves coming here.”
The program has especially been important during the COVID-19 pandemic as Westview has been shut down to visitors. The nurses and staff often have become extended family in these hard times.
“The longer visitor restrictions go on, the harder it gets,” Erickson said. “It’s really hard on the residents, who often do video chats with their family members and sometimes interact with them through windows and doors. We spend extra time with them to reassure them.”
Even taking into account the “scary” times in the health care field due to the virus, Erickson said being a nurse is not a job for the light-hearted. She said if you get into the field, it’s a job you should really want to do.
“It’s sometimes not the glamorous job people idealize it to be,” she said. “Nursing is a life-long career and I love it because it is so rewarding.”
