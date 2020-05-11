Heather Erickson: Grandma ‘inspired me to become a nurse’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Heather Erickson grew up being a grandma’s girl.

The Westview Care Center nurse credits her grandma for inspiring her to follow in her footsteps and become a nurse.

Eighteen years later, and Erickson is still glad she followed her grandmother’s advice to get into the health care field and help others.

“My 94-year-old grandma was an OB (obstetrics) nurse and since I was a grandma’s girl, I wanted to be just like her,” said Erickson, who lives in Algona and drives to her job in Britt. “She inspired me to go into this field. Her caring personality and her always the one to be in charge stuck with me.”

While Erickson doesn’t work in obstetrics, where a registered nurse helps care for female patients during pregnancy, labor and child birth, she does wear many hats at Westview, where she still helps out with patients on the floor.

It’s that willingness to help out her colleagues and her 18 years of devotion to patients at Westview that has made her one of the most well respected nurses in North Iowa. Because of that, she was selected as one of the Globe Gazette’s Top 10 outstanding nurses.