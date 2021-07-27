Heat wave bringing highest temperatures to North Iowa area today, tomorrow

The heat is on.

This week, a heat wave, humidity and the potential for severe weather events will hang over much of the Midwest.

In Iowa, Wednesday is projected to be the hottest day of the week, with heat index values across the state ranging from 105 to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

In Mason City, a heat watch is in effect until Wednesday night. Tuesday's forecasted high is 93 degrees with a heat index value of 100 degrees, and Wednesday brings an even warmer high of 93 degrees with a heat index value of 105.

A southbound cold front on Thursday could bring some relief, bringing highs down to the 80s the rest of the week and into the weekend.

A hazardous weather outlook is also in effect for northern and central Iowa counties including Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Wright, Franklin, Butler and Bremer, among others. Occasional thunderstorms are forecast from Thursday into Saturday, though "the severe weather potential remains low at this time," according to the NWS.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

