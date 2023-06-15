Summer is packed with fun outdoor activities. Whether you’re part of a sports league, a solitary fisherman or just playing in the backyard, summer heat can be dangerous. Prepare yourself with these tips for a safe and active season.

When temperatures rise, our bodies adjust to keep us cool and comfortable. Blood vessels expand in our arms and legs to allow blood to cool as it flows through the body. We sweat, which evaporates off of the skin, taking our body heat with it. High temperatures, with or without increased humidity, can mean a dangerous rise in body temperature if measures aren’t taken to keep cool.

Airflow can cool the body considerably in the right circumstances, but care must be taken in temps above 90 degrees. At this temperature air flow directly on the body can cause dehydration, so it is advised by the the Centers for Disease Control that a fan be directed away from the body to stir the air gently. Cool, damp cloths can be placed on hot areas like the back of the neck or under the arms.

Fluid intake is important during times of extreme heat. Many people choose sports drinks to replace fluid and electrolytes. Those on low salt diets or suffering from diabetes or high blood pressure should consult their doctor about whether sports drinks are appropriate hydration. For folks with doctor-ordered limited fluid intake, cooling is vital.

The CDC does not recommend heavily sugared or alcoholic drinks during heat events. Both have dehydrating qualities and will not contribute to heat distress recovery.

The oldest and youngest are most vulnerable to heat stress. During high heat, lightweight, loose-fitting clothing in light colors allows for air movement around the body. Light colors absorb less heat from the sun. Wicking fabrics are ideal for their ability to draw heat and moisture away from the body, but natural fibers like cotton or linen are the next best thing.

According to the CDC, common signs of heat-related stress are heavy sweating; weakness or tiredness; cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; muscle cramps; dizziness, nausea or vomiting; headache, and fainting.

Often, heat cramps are the first indication the body needs cooling. These painful cramps are most common in the legs and abdomen. Generally, they are accompanied by heavy sweating. If you experience heat cramps, apply gentle but firm pressure to the area and take small sips of cool water.

Heat exhaustion is a combination of two or more of the common symptoms. A person suffering from heat exhaustion should be moved to a cool location, loosen clothing and apply cool, damp cloths. Offer sips of cool water, and if a person vomits more than once, they should receive immediate medical attention.

Heat stroke is extremely serious and should always be treated by a medical professional. Symptoms include: throbbing headache; confusion; nausea; dizziness: body temperature above 103° F; hot, red, dry or damp skin; rapid and strong pulse; fainting and loss of consciousness.

The National Weather Service describes an excessive heat warning as “when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105° or higher for at least two days and nighttime air temperatures will not drop below 75°”

The heat index is a measure of how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature. It’s a complex calculation, but the National Weather Service has provided a chart to help you estimate and prepare.

No matter the humidity level, children, pets and the elderly should never be left inside a vehicle, even for a short time. Mechanical failures, delays or other unexpected situations can lead to tragedy. Keep vehicles locked while parked to prevent young children from entering them.

Should you experience any symptoms of heat distress, your best choice is to move to a cool, air-conditioned room. For those without regular access to air conditioning, cooling stations and public buildings offer respite. Even a couple hours of air conditioning can help the body cool and recover for when you go back in the heat.

Residents living in homes without air conditioning are more likely to experience heat distress. Check in on those who don’t get out often or have health issues and be sure they are staying safe in the summer heat.